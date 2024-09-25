Optimizing connectivity throughout the IoT life cycle

NExT, powered by Telit Cinterion, provides customers with global IoT connectivity plans and intelligent SIM technologies. This solution empowers them to overcome challenges throughout the IoT life cycle.

There are three phases to an IoT life cycle: planning, rollout and operation. Each phase comes with unique connectivity challenges.

Companies can overcome these connectivity obstacles by leveraging Telit Cinterion’s NExT, which enables them to address challenges at various stages. The NExT connectivity management platform supports SIM technologies worldwide. It gives businesses total control, awareness and clarity over their global IoT deployment.

Planning, rollout and operation connectivity issues

The first set of hurdles will come when an enterprise is in the planning phase and must make multiple complex decisions. Where to deploy IoT devices? What cellular technologies will be available for future-proofing? Is the IoT application mobile or static?

Companies must also minimize the number of stock-keeping units (SKUs). Managing multiple SKUs for various markets can lead to major headaches. Other battery power challenges include maintaining continuous wireless connectivity performance. Unstable connectivity can degrade a battery-operated device’s lifespan.

The rollout phase presents connectivity obstacles that can impact a deployment’s success, such as:

Managing complex, multicarrier coverage for IoT devices across regions

Navigating roaming restrictions

Resolving complicated installations

Having multiple suppliers, partners and carriers keeps businesses from controlling their connectivity and obtaining clarity around usage and performance.

The final stage of the IoT life cycle, the operation phase, brings even more issues, such as uncontrolled data costs in that a local MNO could suddenly increase roaming costs. Connectivity outages are another risk. However, these vary depending on the country and region. Likewise, scaled deployments, especially edge devices, can be hit by cyberattacks.

NExT: Global connectivity with seamless control and flexibility

Telit Cinterion provides its customers with tailored connectivity plans through the NExT network for the initial planning phase. Its technologies support global coverage across multiple IoT deployments for mobile and static applications while adapting to the specific needs of each.

When addressing the rollout phase, Telit Cinterion offers:

In-factory and in-field connectivity provisioning

Logistics optimization

Support for a single SKU

NExT also supports in-field network selection and eliminates roaming restrictions.

In the operation phase, Telit Cinterion leverages its NExT connectivity management platform. This solution acts as a single pane of glass to simplify remote subscription management and connectivity outage control and failover.

In addition to its connectivity services, Telit Cinterion provides IoT modules, platforms and custom solutions to help enterprises overcome connectivity hurdles. Telit Cinterion’s connectivity by design [DP1] approach tailors designs for use cases like asset tracking, telematics and remote monitoring. This method optimizes connectivity for the best performance and longevity.

Get Started with a Free NExT Connectivity Starter Kit