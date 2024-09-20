Qualcomm explains 5G RedCap (Part 2)

5G RedCap supports fewer antennas and frequency bands, reducing device cost and size

This is the second part of a two-part story. Read Part 1 here.

5G reduced capability (RedCap) technology is designed for Internet of Things (IoT) support and IoT environments as it operates primarily in the sub-6 GHz frequency bands, which provides a balance between coverage, data speed, and importantly, signal penetration through structures, Gautam Sheoran, vice president and general manager of wireless broadband and communications at Qualcomm Technologies, told RCR Wireless News.

“Traditional 5G is optimized for high-speed, low-latency applications. RedCap was designed for cost-effective, power-efficient performance at an entirely different scale. 5G RedCap modems, by design, are built so they can be incorporated into devices with limited power budgets and thermal envelopes,” said Sheoran.

“5G RedCap’s modem architecture should be simpler than full 5G, and it supports a smaller peak data rates. The reduced data rate changes the architecture, thermal and power performance and enables developing and building products more cost-efficient,” he added.

Sheoran noted that RedCap’s support for fewer antennas and frequency bands reduces the cost and size of devices, which is a major selling point for its adoption in smaller IoT devices like sensors or wearables. “5G RedCap supports massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC), a collection of technologies designed for IoT, to support use cases involving large numbers of devices sending small, periodic data packets. It provides simplified network slicing and efficient device management for large-scale deployments, which is essential for IoT growth,” said Sheoran.

When asked about the primary security considerations and potential vulnerabilities associated with 5G RedCap technology, Sheoran highlighted that 5G networks and equipment represent a large attack surface. He went on to say that security threats include side-channel attacks and threats from untrusted components. “5G RedCap technology is designed to inhabit devices that may not have the power budget for complex security software, and in which unauthorized physical access, including supply chain attacks, may not be readily obvious. Insecure APIs also represent a security threat,” said Sheoran.

He added that RedCap, like full 5G, has features to protect IoT data from cyber threats, including enhanced data encryption and authentication protocols, and a secure boot mechanism. “It’s important for integrators to leverage these security capabilities to protect devices and networks using 5G RedCap,” he said.

Commenting on how might 5G RedCap help address market fragmentation within the IoT sector, and what specific challenges does this technology aim to overcome, Sheoran said that traditional 5G deployments in IoT use cases have presented cost challenges, which has influenced the availability and variety of competitive products.

“5G RedCap holds significant promise for unifying fragments in the IoT landscape. For example, by extending 5G network capabilities to low-cost, low-power IoT devices, it helps integrate and streamline various existing solutions in the connectivity space, such as low-power LTE, narrowband IoT, and traditional 5G. Also, technology fragmentation often limits the ability to scale installations and complicates the integration of existing components with newer ones,” he said.

He continued: “These and other challenges are amplified by the cost of managing a fragmented IoT installation: the need for different, sometimes incompatible management software solutions and the training required to support them. 5G RedCap’s benefits help drive a consolidation of IoT connectivity technologies, resulting in less training, enhanced cross-device compatibility, more visibility in security and future-proofing as the industry moves forward in a more coordinated manner, Sheoran added.