‘Much more than chatbots’ — T-Mo US, OpenAI to ‘revolutionize’ customer experience with AI

T-Mobile US said it hopes to eventually create an AI blueprint that will applicable across industries

T-Mobile US has given ChatGPT creator OpenAI access to its customer data as part of a collaboration aimed at the development of an “intent-driven AI-decisioning platform.” The platform, called IntentCX, will use this data to be able to “maximize the success of every customer’s journey, the carrier said in a press released, by enabling it to “apply meaningful understanding” and customer knowledge to interactions, as well as offer issue resolution, even taking proactive actions on their behalf. Initially, the focus of the partnership is better customer engagement; however, T-Mobile US said it hopes to eventually create a blueprint that will applicable across industries.

“IntentCX’s potential will continue to grow as T-Mobile is able to tap into OpenAI’s newest models. Eventually, this technology could also offer other customer-obsessed companies worldwide the same opportunity to transform their approach to customer engagement, as the technology and business processes being created by this partnership have broad applications across customer-serving industries,” the carrier said.

In addition to real-time and proactive issue resolution, T-Mobile claimed that IntentCX will deliver a more personalized service, “real engagement” that is available in multiple languages and able to navigate complex conversations (so that every customer feels “heard and understood), faster responses to transactions and interactions and higher levels of security.

“OpenAI’s technology knowhow and T-Mobile’s customer savvy are coming together in this unique collaboration, using the potential of intent-driven AI to unlock a world of possibilities that will completely revolutionize how customer love is delivered across our industry — and beyond,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “IntentCX is much more than chatbots. Our customers leave millions of clues about how they want to be treated through their real experiences and interactions, and now we’ll use that deep data to supercharge our Care team as they work to perfect customer journeys.”

IntentCX is set to launch in 2025.



