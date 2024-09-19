Qualcomm explains 5G RedCap (Part 1)

5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology, a component of 5G-Advanced is key to the evolution of 5G as the technology bridges the capability and complexity gap by offering the capacity and speed needed for use cases that typically do not require the full benefits of 5G, and at a lower hardware cost, Gautam Sheoran, VP and general manager, Wireless Broadband and Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, told RCR Wireless News.

“RedCap is optimized for efficiency, scalability and simplicity. Compared to traditional 5G modems, RedCap uses less power, can be physically smaller and provides sufficient speed for its designed use cases — while providing access to the existing global 5G infrastructure,” the executive said.

“We look at RedCap as a technology that provides all the benefits of 5G but at an entry level broadband data rate of ~220Mbps. This focus on entry level broadband enables us to expand 5G to new use-cases from massive IoT deployments, XR, Wearables, and entry tier broadband devices,” Sheoran added.

The executive noted that RedCap is an efficient connectivity solution for connected PCs, IoT devices and a wide range of 5G device classes, including entry tier mobile broadband and fixed wireless applications, adding that Its lower-cost hardware is best aligned with business models that are based on large-scale deployment of connected devices.

When asked about which specific industries are expected to benefit the most from the implementation of 5G RedCap technology, Sheoran stated that RedCap’s benefits extend across multiple industries that require broad connectivity without the need for full-speed 5G capabilities, including healthcare (remote patient monitoring, diagnostic tools), entry tier gateway devices, and consumer wearable technology (smartwatches, fitness trackers). “The benefits also apply to the automotive industry, for applications like vehicle diagnostics and fleet management, which do not require full 5G capabilities like ultra-low latency transmission, but reliable and efficient connectivity is critical,” he said.

He went on to say that other industries that can benefit from the potential to right-size device connectivity based on specific needs that are less stringent than full-speed 5G include logistics, agriculture, and various consumer devices.

“5G RedCap exists because the industry needs a solution for connectivity that is appropriate for use cases beyond smartphones. With the rollout of RedCap modems beginning with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 RedCap Modem-RF System in 2023, awareness is rapidly increasing,” he said. “However, since RedCap products change the story of what is possible in smart devices of all kinds, evangelism and new narratives will encourage industry partners and innovators to conceptualize products and market spaces that have not been explored to date. Telecom equipment manufacturers and wireless carriers stand to benefit greatly from the growth of RedCap and should be considered pivotal communication partners in the growth of this technology,” added Sheoran.

Commenting on what are some immediate and relevant use cases for 5G RedCap beyond fixed wireless access and IoT, the Qualcomm executive highlighted the fact that 5G RedCap modems are ideally suited for entry tier broadband and educational PC designs looking to enable 5G connectivity. They also enable the build-out of vast sensor networks that can accelerate the growth of smart cities and enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of utility systems, including energy and services. “The technology can also improve healthcare delivery by enabling the creation of online health monitoring solutions,” he said.

According to Sheoran, the availability of 5G RedCap technology allows manufacturers to design products that balance various requirements for complexity, performance, power consumption and cost. He also noted that the technology offers increased flexibility in each of these areas while leveraging the existing 5G infrastructure for reliable connectivity.

“Designing connectivity hardware in any device is a highly complex process. Challenges with products that support 5G RedCap may include power management, creating efficient antenna designs, thermal management as well as software, firmware and security.

“To fully take advantage of RedCap hardware, the software must support it. It can take time and new expertise to create this code, as well as the support for 5G RedCap’s security features. Having a secure update process for a RedCap product is important, but it can be challenging to create for unattended devices like sensors and industrial devices, he added.

This is the first part of a two-part story. Read Part 2 here.