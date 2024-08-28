Get ready to ‘text anywhere’ — Verizon to launch satellite-based messaging with Skylo

Starting this fall, some Verizon customers will be able to use emergency messaging and location sharing

Verizon has partnered with California-based Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications provider Skylo to enable direct-to-device messaging service for the carrier’s customers using “certain” smartphones. Starting this fall, some Verizon customers will be able to use emergency messaging and location sharing even when a terrestrial cellular network is not available, and next year, said the carrier, users can “text anywhere.”

Verizon’s Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development Srini Kalapala shared that the company has been tapping into supplemental satellite capabilities “for years” for things like the rapid deployment of cell towers and for emergency or temporary situations. “We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite-to-device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions,” Kalapala continued.

The pair are also researching the development of satellite IoT technology and recently conducted a proof-of-concept demonstrating the roaming capability of a Verizon-enabled IoT cellular device across both the mobile carrier’s cellular network and Skylo’s satellite network. “Verizon’s network boasts an exceptionally large terrestrial cellular network and covers more than 99% of the population in the United States,” said Kalapala. “However, there are occasional enterprise needs for IoT devices in places where people don’t live or regularly visit. Satellite IoT in combination with Verizon’s terrestrial assets creates the perfect combination for IoT solutions in the most remote parts of the country and over land, air and sea without having to use a separate physical device.”

Satellite IoT, according to UK-based IoT analyst group Juniper Research, is a growing area. Earlier this month, the firm forecasted that the number of satellites in orbit that can be used for IoT connectivity will grow by 150% over the next five years. The total number of satellites will grow from 10,000 in 2024 to over 24,000 by 2029, it predicted.

Verizon is the first mobile carrier to launch a direct-to-device messaging service on Skylo’s dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum. “Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO & co-founder of Skylo. “We are excited to partner with the carrier known globally for its powerful performance and reliable service as we bring a new level of connectivity from space.”