Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas

Tech consulting company Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership with the main aim of boosting generative AI (gen AI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which focuses on automotive and industrial vehicles.

Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra are both subsidiaries of Indian multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group.

As part of the partnership with Google Cloud, Tech Mahindra will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales and after-sales services for M&M. Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will also lead the cloud transformation and digitization of M&M’s workspace and deploy M&M’s data platform on Google Cloud.

Rucha Nanavati, CIO at Mahindra Group, said: “At Mahindra, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuously improving customers’ experience. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights. Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation.”

M&M and Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas. Also, Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process—ensuring zero breakdowns, optimizing energy efficiency, enhancing vehicle safety, improving reliability and ultimately elevating the overall customer experience.

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country managing director at Google Cloud, said: “Google Cloud is committed to providing companies like M&M with our trusted, secure cloud infrastructure, and advanced AI tools. Our partnership with M&M will help enable a significant cloud and AI transformation for its enterprise and its global customers.”

In addition, Tech Mahindra said it will manage various workloads, including enterprise applications and workloads for simulators.

Atul Soneja, COO at Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights. This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.”

In 2023, Tech Mahindra had established a delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico, solely dedicated to providing Google Cloud-centric solutions and help customers modernize their infrastructure and manage workloads by leveraging differentiated accelerators, Cloud Native and Open-Source technologies.