Test and Measurement: Peachtree Corners gets new smart lighting

A longtime smart technology incubator, the city of Peachtree Corners in Georgia is getting a new smart lighting deployment from Israel-based company Juganu, which promises to provide energy-efficient lighting, environmental sensors, edge computing and free public Wi-Fi.

This is Juganu’s first full smart city lighting deployment in the United States, according to the company. Juganu says that its smart light poles combine multiple systems in one pole: LED lighting, air quality sensors and an “IoT framework for additional smart city applications,” plus a Wi-Fi access point and a security camera with artificial intelligence and edge computing capabilities.

Peachtree Corners’ town center already has 16 of the Juganu fixtures in place, plus another half a dozen at the 5G-enabled Curiosity Lab Innovation Center. The project will eventually expand to include a total of 80 units across the city, incliding parking lots and park decks as well as storefronts.

“This adds another element of security and safety to our Town Center with bright lighting and security cameras that can be accessed if an incident occurs,” said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. “We are also excited to now be able to offer free public Wi-Fi across our Town Center to allow for greater connectivity for our residents. Juganu’s solutions bring our city one step closer to being fully connected, and we are thrilled to be the company’s first full deployment in the U.S.”

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz supported a demonstration of 5G Broadcast with Motorola and Qualcomm Brazil at this week’s SET Expo 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “This joint effort demonstrates how 5G Broadcast, evolving as a new terrestrial broadcasting platform in the European Union, is gaining momentum in regions such as Mexico and Brazil,” the test company said in a release.

“Content services can be delivered in a more efficient and reliable way using 5G Broadcast technology without compromising existing mobile cellular technology. We are excited to bring this collaboration with the Rohde & Schwarz team to Latin America and show what delivering digital TV content through standard 3GPP technology can look like,” said Lorenzo Casaccia, VP of technical standards at Qualcomm Technologies.

–EXFO has a new partnership with fiber optic technician training provider Light Brigade, which will expand specialized training courses as part of Light Brigade’s training in FTTH deployment skills. Light Brigade has been a distribution partner for EXFO and already utilizes the company’s equipment for its training courses; the new specialty training offerings will focus on fiber to the home testing including use of Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) and Optical Loss Test Set (OLTS), plus fiber inspection and fiber characterization.

-ICYMI: Keysight Technologies reported revenue and earnings above its guidance for the most recent quarter, and indicated that things look good for improvements in the second half and a “gradual” recovery in 2025. Full details here.

-A new report from TechNavio estimates that the global market for test bench solutions of all sorts will see a 4.36% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028, driven in part by the test needs of the semiconductor industry and in support of Industry 4.0 technologies as well as demand from the automotive space.

-Another technology development story to keep an eye on: The Wireless Innovation Forum, which developed the spectrum sharing standards under which CBRS operates, is setting its sights on new work to develop approaches for spectrum sharing that is more dynamic, adaptable and real-time. WInnForum has set up the new Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group to take on the task. Read more in this piece.