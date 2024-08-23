AWS launches Infrastructure Region in Malaysia

AWS also said it is planning to invest an estimated $6.2 billion in Malaysia through 2038

Amazon Web Services (AWS) officially launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region, the company said in a release.

The company said that the new launch will allow developers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as government, education and nonprofit organizations, to have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Malaysia.

AWS also said it is planning to invest an estimated $6.2 billion in Malaysia through 2038, adding that the construction and operation of the new AWS Region is estimated to add approximately $12.1 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product and will support an average of more than 3,500 full-time equivalent jobs at external businesses annually through 2038.

“The launch of an AWS infrastructure Region in Malaysia provides access to new and emerging technology for Malaysian entities and businesses of all sizes, boosting our country’s capabilities for digital innovation,” said Tengku Zafrul, Minister of Investment Trade & Industry (MITI). “This milestone is a significant step towards fulfilling the vision of Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 to build a highly skilled, innovative, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable economy.”

“The new AWS Region in Malaysia enables organizations across Asia Pacific to unlock the full potential of the world’s most extensive and reliable cloud, helping customers deploy advanced applications with a broad set of AWS technologies like AI and ML,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, VP of infrastructure services at AWS.

The AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region consists of three availability zones located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones, according to AWAS. Each availability zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected through redundant, ultra-low-latency networks, the company added.

With this recent launch in Malaysia, AWS now has 108 availability zones across 34 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 18 more availability zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

In June, AWS confirmed that its new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will be live by early 2025.

The new AWS Region in Thailand will add to the existing AWS infrastructure in the Asian country, including 10 Amazon CloudFront edge locations, AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones. The new AWS Region, the fourth Region launched in ASEAN after Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia will also enable customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in Thailand.