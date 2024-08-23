Indosat Ooredoo opens AI experience center in Indonesia

The Indosat AI Experience Center is enabled via a partnership with Chinese vendor Huawei

Indonesian carrier Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison announced the launch of what it claims to be the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI) experience center.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Central Java, is backed by advanced 5G connectivity, the telco said in a release.

The Asian carrier said that this launch seeks to help achieving its vision of a “Golden Indonesia 2045” through the adoption of advanced technologies, with 5G connectivity serving as the backbone of this transformation.

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Vikram Sinha, said: “This AI Experience Center marks a cornerstone in our journey to empower Indonesia through AI. It is a clear demonstration of our commitment to transforming Indonesia’s digital and telecommunications landscape. We deeply appreciate the support from the Indonesian government and our strategic partners who share our vision of propelling Indonesia onto the global stage. This is only the beginning of many exciting developments as we unlock infinite possibilities for millions of Indonesians.”

The Indosat AI Experience Center, enabled via a partnership with Chinese vendor Huawei, showcases AI technologies applicable to various sectors, including smart city management, arts, food and beverages and other creative industries. Beyond serving as a showcase for the latest AI innovations, the AI facility will also function as a training hub, offering programs to students, public servants and the broader community on how AI can enhance productivity and create new opportunities.

Indosat has the main priority of strengthening its 4G network to boost coverage while it continues to deploy 5G technology, Vikram Sinha recently told RCR Wireless News.

“While 5G is on the horizon, we understand the importance of maintaining a strong 4G network. In Indonesia, 4G device penetration remains significantly higher than 5G. Therefore, our primary focus is on expanding and fortifying our 4G network, ensuring our stakeholders can continue to rely on our services,” Sinha said.

The executive explained that Indosat has already launched 5G services in eight cities across Indonesia, including Jakarta, Makassar and Bali. “Our focus has been on launching the service in areas with smart city or Industry 4.0 use cases, such as government offices and industrial areas,” he said.

“In the case of 5G, it is not about being the first. It is about ensuring that the complete ecosystem of spectrum, devices, applications and use cases is ready so that customers see the technology’s benefits. We are focused on creating this ecosystem. Much investment is needed in the 5G network, but we also need to think carefully about how we will monetize it. This is why we focus on working with partners to develop new use cases and applications that deliver real customer value,” he added.

Commenting on the telco’s O-RAN strategy, Sinha noted that the company sees this technology as an enabler in its efforts to further expand and strengthen network coverage in rural areas of Indonesia. “Its disaggregated architecture and open interfaces offer unparalleled flexibility, allowing us to deploy cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique challenges of rural connectivity. With O-RAN, we can overcome traditional infrastructure barriers and efficiently deliver high-quality services to remote areas. It is also very promising to see traditional RAN vendors adopt O-RAN technologies in their future roadmaps.”