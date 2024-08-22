During July, China Mobile added a total of 559,000 mobile subscribers

China Mobile, the world’s largest operator in terms of subscribers, has surpassed the 1 billion subscriber mark at the end of July, according to the carrier’s latest available data.

During July, China Mobile added a total of 559,000 mobile subscribers, while net additions in the first seven months of the year totaled 9.8 million.

In the 5G segment, the Chinese carrier ended July with 527.9 million network customers, with a net addition of 13.7 million during the month.

China Mobile ended the first half of the year with a total of 2.3 million 5G base stations, after adding 351,000 base stations in the period.

China Mobile recently reported operating revenues of CNY546.7 billion ($76.3 billion) in the first half of the year, up 3% year-on-year.

The company’s net profit increased 5.3% year-on-year to CNY80.2 billion. Also, the operator reported that revenue from telecommunications services was CNY463.6 billion in H1, up by 2.5% year-on-year.

China Mobile plans to launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology in over 300 cities across China this year, according to previous press reports.

The telco, which claims a leading role in the development of 5G-A standards, also plans to promote the release of over 20 5G-A compatible phones within the year.

To showcase its new 5G-A network, China Mobile has established 5G-A demonstration halls in various locations across China.

China Mobile’s vice president, Gao Tongqing, previously stated that this launch will further accelerate the development of new information infrastructure and unlock the full potential of 5G technology. The carrier also said it aims to achieve widespread adoption of 5G-A technology in China through partnerships with manufacturers and chip suppliers.

Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are among the first cities where China Mobile will activate the new technology.

China is expected to reach a 5G adoption rate of 90% by 2030, making it a world leader in this space, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy China 2024. The report predicted that by the end of this year, the county will surpass 1 billion 5G connections and that by 2030, the number will soar to 1.6 billion connections, contributing $260 billion to China’s GDP.