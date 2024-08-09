Test and Measurement: Rohde & Schwarz’s COO retires

After a decade of serving as chief operating officer and part of the executive board of Rohde & Schwarz, Peter Riedel (pictured below) is retiring from the company, citing personal reasons. Riedel, who took the COO role in 2014, will maintain a role as an advisor to the company.

“After nearly 36 years at Rohde & Schwarz, I have decided that now is the time to take a different direction professionally,” Riedel said. “I look back at my time with Rohde & Schwarz with pride and gratefulness, a time in which we advanced the company together and prepared it for the future. I wish my colleagues across the world all the best for the future.”

The R&S executive board now consists of President and CEO Christian Leicher and Andreas Pauly, who was appointed president and CTO in the fall of 2023. Pauly is temporarily taking on the COO tasks as well.

“Peter Riedel played a key role in the highly successful development of Rohde & Schwarz over the past decades. He very positively shaped numerous aspects of our company. We thank him for his many decades of outstanding and successful commitment to Rohde & Schwarz and wish him lots of continued success in his career,” said Leicher.

In other test news:

–Emerson reported sales up 11% year-on-year to nearly $11.4 billion for the second quarter.

President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai called the company’s performance “strong” and noted that Emerson saw solid growth in orders and that profitabiltiy and cash flow exceeded expectations.

Emerson’s Software and Control segment, which includes National Instruments (NI), reported nearly $1.4 billion in sales, with an underlying growth rate of 7%, the company reported. Its Intelligent Devices segment reported net sales for the second quarter of nearly $3 billion, up slightly from the same time a year ago.

Emerson acquired NI in the fall of 2023.

–Anritsu has launched a spectrum sensor that can be integrated into other systems and used for monitoring or capturing signals, with frequency coverage from 9 kHz up to 54 GHz. The spectrum monitoring module has on-board processing and 110 megahertz of real-time spectrum analysis bandwidth, according to the test company, as well as the ability to detect signals as faint as -164 dBm. The microwave spectrum monitor “is designed to be integrated into a system from the ground up,” Anritsu added, calling the new solution “the perfect tool for adding spectrum awareness into any platform looking for interference or coverage mapping. … In dynamic environments, a reliable sensor package to monitor the RF spectrum can be critical for operations, and the MS27200A combines Anritsu’s decades of experience into a single package.”

–Keysight Technologies said this week that its test solutions enabled the first Release 16 automotive sidelink test of radio interoperability, with testing conducted between Ettifos’ Sirius 5G-V2X sidelink platform and Autotalks‘ Secton3 5G-V2X chipset.

“This vendor-to-vendor conformance test marks a pivotal moment in the development of 5G vehicle-to-everything advancements,” said Kangmin Lee, COO of Ettifos. “For Ettifos, this allows us to confirm that our world-first software upgradable 5G-V2X on-board unit provides reliable, interference-free communication for road safety and convenience applications, while mutually verifying interoperability with Keysight and Autotalks’ 5G-V2X solutions.”

–Tech Mahindra has signed an MoU with Northeastern University to collaborate on Open RAN and 6G research and development, with a focus on large-scale O-RAN testing and certification. The joint effort will leverage Tech Mahindra’s telecom expertise and Northeastern’s Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC), to provide comprehensive testing services, including end-to-end testing in both digital and real-world environments, the partners said.

–Altair has partnered with engineering and R&D company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on a digital twin center of excellence.

“Our advanced approach combined with LTTS’ expertise will help teams better design, build, test, optimize, evaluate what-if scenarios, perform predictive maintenance, and extend the remaining useful life (RUL) of their products without physical prototypes,” said Stephanie Buckner, COO of Altair.

“The strategic partnership with Altair is poised to revolutionize the digital twin technology landscape,” said Abhishek Sinha, executive director and president of Medical, Smart World, and Functions at LTTS. “By leveraging LTTS’ unparalleled cross-domain engineering expertise and Altair’s exceptional simulation and data analysis capabilities, we are set to redefine industry standards across segments such as mobility, sustainability and high-tech.”

–Tektronix this week unveiled a new, remote procedure call (RPC)-based solution, called TekHSI, that supports faster data transfer from testing instruments to a user’s PC.

–Viavi Solutions recently introduced a new, fiber-sensing-based solution for real-time, critical infrastructure monitoring and analytics. Its Nitro Fiber Sensing solution uses remote fiber test heads (FTH) to monitor fiberoptic cables themselves as well as fiber-enabled infrastructure, with use cases in pipelines, data center interconnections, and electrical power transmission, among others. “By performing real-time distributed fiber optic sensing, FTH can measure temperature and strain along a fiber or detect acoustic vibrations close to a fiber,” the test company explained. Alert types from fiber sensing include vehicle movement, digging operations, fishing nets or ship anchors encroaching on valuable assets, Viavi said, and the alarms include “precise location information” to pass on to maintenance or repair teams.

–Deepwave Digital has announced three new products which are part of its Artificial Intelligence Radio Transceiver (AIR-T) embedded product family. All of them use Nvidia Orin NX GPUs, aimed at furthering the company’s goal of supporting integration of AI in RF systems.