Verizon to use AI, ML to prevent fiber damage from excavations

Verizon will use AI to sort through more than the ten million dig requests made annually to identify high-risk excavations

Verizon is utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques to prevent damage to its fiber infrastructure caused by accidental cuts during construction and excavations. The carrier explained that proprietary AI technology will sort through more than the ten million dig requests made annually to identify high-risk excavations by factoring in the location’s historical and current activity, as well as the past performance of the excavator on-site.

“We are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to be proactive, rather than reactive, keeping our customers connected and preventing accidents that result in costly repairs,” said Julie Slattery, SVP of core engineering and operations at Verizon, adding that calling 811 (the national call-before-you-dig phone number in the U.S.) prior to beginning any project that requires digging is the “easiest” way to reduce the chance of damaging underground fiber.

“Fiber is the invisible footprint that moves data throughout Verizon’s network across the country and around the world,” Verizon noted in a release. “Verizon owns and operates over 1 million miles of fiber; that’s enough to wrap around Earth 40 times. Cutting those cables when digging can result in customers losing service and data connections being lost.”

In April, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg laid out three priorities for Verizon’s broader AI strategy during the company Q1 investor call. First, he said, the company is optimizing its internal operations, with the example of efficiency of fuel consumption: “AI is already central to our cost transformation program and will become even more important over time.” He also said that Verizon is using AI in its network in terms of efficient use of capacity deployment and power consumption. Second, using AI capabilities for personalized plan recommendations for customers, which he said is “producing good early results.”

In particular, he shared that AI is helping make sure Verizon is “directing the money to the right customers” in terms of attraction and retention. Third is “establishing an AI-based revenue stream by commercializing our network’s unique low latency, high bandwidth and robust mobile edge compute capabilities,” Vestberg explained, adding that generative AI workloads is a “great long-term opportunity” for the company.