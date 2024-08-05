India studies to reallocate some broadcasting spectrum for 5G

The government of India is currently evaluating a proposal to take 100 megahertz in the 3.7-3.8GHz range and allocate it for the provision of 5G

The government of India has started to assess a scheme in which a total of 100 megahertz of mid-band spectrum can be taken away from the broadcasting sector and allocated to telecom operators for 5G services, local newspaper The Economic Times reported.

The report noted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is currently evaluating a proposal to take 100 megahertz in the 3.7-3.8GHz and allocate it for the provision of 5G services.

In the 2022 auction, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had put up for auction mid-band airwaves in the 3.3 GHz to 3.63 GHz range. From the 3.63-3.67 GHz range, 40 megahertz of spectrum had been reserved for state-run telecom operator BSNL, while 30 megahertz from the 3.67-3.70 GHz range has been kept as guard band to prevent interference with broadcasting services, according to the report.

The report added that spectrum in the 3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz range is being used by the Department of Space (DoS) and the ministries of broadcasting, defense and civil aviation.

The broadcasting sector had previously opposed moves by the government to take away mid-band spectrum for 5G services, stating that this move would negatively impact their operations. The DoT, however, believes that mid-band is the most suited spectrum for 5G.

The DoT took the matter to the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) so that the different ministries involved in the process could collectively work towards a final decision on this matter, according to the report.

Also, the broadcasting ministry has sought the views of companies in the sector on the proposal to give up 100 megahertz in mid-band for 5G services.

In a letter to Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the ministry said: “IBDF is requested to furnish its inputs so as to facilitate the ministry in ascertaining the feasibility and cost implications to the broadcasting industry, if 100 megahertz of the said spectrum is to be surrendered, considering that it is critical band used for downlinking TV channels.”

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction in India concluded in June, raising a total of INR113.4 billion ($1.3 billion), as the country’s three main carriers spent a fraction of the sums they previously spent in the previous 5G spectrum auction.

The Indian government confirmed it sold a total of 141 megahertz of spectrum across eight bands, including 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz.

Local carrier Bharti Airtel was the top bidder in the auction. The carrier spent a total of INR68.6 billion to acquire 97 megahertz of spectrum, followed by Vodafone Idea which acquired frequencies for a total of INR 35.1 billion and Reliance Jio Infocomm, who spent nearly INR10 billion to secure additional 5G frequencies.

Industry analyst had previously said that Indian operators were only expected to secure additional 5G spectrum for licenses due to expire soon in certain telecoms circles across the country.

The government of India was expecting to auction more than 10.5 GHz of capacity spread across eight frequency bands for the provision of a range of services, including 5G. The bands offered at the process include the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.5 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz.

India completed its first 5G spectrum auction in July 2022.