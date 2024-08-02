Extreme and Intel are helping organizations leverage network data in conjunction with unique device data from PCs

Extreme Networks and the Intel Connectivity Analytics Program have formed a co-innovation alliance to enhance native AI capabilities within its Extreme Labs solution AI Expert. By leveraging network data in conjunction with unique device data from PCs — and with the help of generative AI (gen AI) — mobile operators can their make networks smarter and more resilient and can address anomalies faster, stated the companies.

“Customers need improved visibility into device activity as well as a simplified way to manage devices from the data center to the network edge,” Extreme said in a press release. Its partnership with Intel, therefore, incorporates Intel-connected device data to improve recommendations for customers and further extend Extreme AI Expert’s knowledge, which contains data from applications and devices across customer networks.

“Extreme’s partnership with Intel will deliver increased visibility into both network and client devices and will drive additional development of [gen AI] tools that enable customers to optimize the design, deployment and management of enterprise networking and security,” Extreme said, adding that augmenting data from the network with data from the Intel devices running on the network will enable customers “optimize their network performance, detect security threats, personalize end-user experiences and reduce operational costs,” Extreme said.

Or as Eric McLaughlin, the VP & GM of wireless solutions at Intel’s Client Computing Group, put it: “By leveraging the riches of AI-centric insights available through the millions of Intel-connected devices across the world and combining that with rich data from the network, we’ll help organizations reduce operational costs and provide best-in-class end-user experiences.”

Extreme said it expects to start integrating Extreme AI Expert into Extreme solutions later this year.