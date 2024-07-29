Deloitte acquires Industry 4.0 system integrator in Australia

Professional services firm Deloitte has acquired small specialist Industry 4.0 consutancy and integrator Efficientia Solutions in Australia. A press note said the “team” at Efficientia Solutions, comprising seven staff, has joined the Australian branch of Deloitte, to support its industrial and manufacturing consultancy and integration business in the region. The fee for the transaction, if any, has not been disclosed.

Efficientia Solutions, founded in 2018, appears to be mostly engaged in the process manufacturing industry; its website lists case studies in dairy, confectionary, and iron ore production. It claims a consultancy and technical team with “decades of experience”, presumably in the fields of industrial manufacturing and industrial software. It offers consultancy and integration services, alongside.

Deloitte talked about the team’s experience with “asset intensive manufacturing and industrial clients”, and “bringing [data from digitising physical operations] into their core business systems to unlock value”. It stated: “It brings that capability into Deloitte.” It said the move will boost its “client offerings and market presence in this highly specialist and high-demand area”.

Gordon Cornish, formerly managing director at Efficientia Solutions, leads the new team within Deloitte’s smart manufacturing practice in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane. Jesse Sherwood, ‘industrials leader’ at Deloitte, said: “Their deep experience [with] best-in-class OT solutions, including automation software, manufacturing execution systems, and integration of OT with enterprise IT systems will compliment Deloitte’s capabilities.”

David McCarthy, managing partner in Deloitte’s strategy and risk business, commented: “The Efficientia Solutions team will help our clients create competitive advantage as operational technology solutions play an increasingly important role in driving productivity and asset returns, especially across the industrial and manufacturing sectors.”