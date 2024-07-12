Germany to cut Chinese vendors from 5G core networks

German operators will have to stop using critical components made by Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks by end-2026

Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) has reached individual agreements with local operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and O2 Telefonica on the use of critical components in 5G networks, which will oblige the carriers to stop using critical components made by Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE by end-2026.

In a release, the BMI noted that the contracts also oblige operators to replace the critical management systems from the two manufacturers in 5G access and transport networks by the end of 2029.

Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, said: “We have examined the risks posed by critical components from Huawei and ZTE in German 5G mobile networks very carefully. We have now reached a clear and strict agreement with the telecommunications companies. These critical components must be removed from the core networks by the end of 2026 at the latest. The critical management systems in the access and transport networks must be replaced by the end of 2029 at the latest. That applies to all 5G networks in Germany, not only to a few key locations.”

“In this way, we are protecting the central nervous system of Germany’s businesses and industry – and we are protecting the communication of private individuals, businesses and government. We must reduce security risks and avoid dependence on a single source, unlike in the past. The threat environment today underscores the importance of secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure, especially in view of the risks of sabotage and espionage,” said Faeser.

The government and the three telcos will also establish a forum to jointly work out how the contractual goals can be implemented and promoted. The forum will consist of the Federal Government, all operators of 5G networks, industry partners and manufacturers.

The German government noted it has adopted its national security strategy to better protect critical infrastructure such as public 5G networks and to reduce dependence on individual suppliers. The government also highlighted that working with trustworthy manufacturers is crucial to avoid critical vulnerabilities and dependencies.

To achieve this decision, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community examined a number of factors, including whether the manufacturer was directly or indirectly controlled by the government, including other state bodies and the armed forces, of a third country as well as whether the manufacturer has been or is involved in activities which adversely affect public order or security in Germany or in another member state of the European Union.

Huawei said in a statement that “there is no specific evidence or scenario” that its technology has cybersecurity risks. “We will continue to cooperate with customers and partners in a constructive and open manner, promote the improvement and progress of cybersecurity and promote the construction of mobile networks and digitalization in Germany,” the vendor added.

The Chinese embassy in Germany said that Germany’s move “seriously damages mutual trust between the two sides and will also affect future cooperation between China and Europe in related fields.”

Despite continued pressures from the U.S. government, the German government did not impose a full ban on Chinese vendors in domestic 5G networks. Countries including the U.K., Sweden, Japan and Australia had imposed a ban on the use of Chinese components in 5G networks.