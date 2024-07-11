GSMA leads coalition to improve smartphone accessibility

GSMA says smartphone affordability is the most significant connectivity barrier for those living in low- and middle-income countries

Mobile operators and vendors, the World Bank Group, ITU and several other institutions have joined a new global coalition spearheaded by the GSMA focused on making smartphones more accessible and affordable for some of the world’s poorest populations.

“By building creative solutions to bring mobile internet into the hands of those who need it the most, we believe we can make real strides towards closing the Usage Gap and help millions more maximise their potential by getting online,” said the Director General of the GSMA Mats Granryd.

According to the GSMA, while mobile is the primary, and in many cases, only, way low- and middle-income (LMICs) countries access the internet, three billion people — or 38% of the world’s population — live in areas covered by mobile internet but do not use it due to other barriers. These barriers, continued the GSAM, include digital literacy, lack of relevant content and online safety and access. However, handset affordability is considered the most significant barrier of all.

“The new coalition will assess multiple ‘levers’ to reduce the cost of entry into the digital economy for low-income populations, with particular focus on LMICs and areas where handset affordability presents the highest barrier to getting online, such as in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. By exploring new solutions including ‘de-risking’ financing mechanisms, with the support of the World Bank Group, the coalition will enhance and complement ongoing efforts to expand digital access and affordability,” stated the GSMA.

“In an age of unimaginable digital opportunities, devices are still out of reach for too many,” said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the ITU. “With the 2025 Broadband Commission affordability target on the horizon, this new global coalition is an excellent complement to the work of the Commission’s Working Group on Smartphone Access.”

Coalition members include major global mobile operators, vendors, device ecosystem players, international organizations and financing institutions.