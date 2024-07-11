Zayo touts network upgrades to 400G

Zayo said that its North American fiber network is now “nearly 90% 400G-enabled”

Fiber network provider Zayo has five new 400G wavelength routes that it has completed in the past few months, which it says provide route diversity that is unique to its network.

Zayo, which claims to have the largest 400G network in North America, said that the new 400G routes include:

-A route between Los Angeles and San Jose in California, which extends to other Western U.S. locations such as Salt Lake City, Portland and Phoenix.

-A route between Chicago and St. Louis, Missouri, which Zayo said completes a critical path between those two markets as well as completing a North-to-South path across the country by connecting to the fiber provider’s Memphis-to-New-Orleans route. Zayo said that it has also expanded 400G capacity on four routes that connect cities including Chicago, Richmond (VA) and Cleveland, OH.

-A route between Columbus, Ohio to Pittsburgh, PA.

-In Canada, a route connecting data centers in Montreal that has extended reach to Quebec City.

-A 400G route from Reno, Nevada to Barstow, which it said provides a “critical low-latency path” and supports middle-mile infrastructure.

“Our ongoing infrastructure upgrades continue to make our network a competitive differentiator — providing fast, reliable connectivity where it’s needed most, from tier-1 cities to rural markets and data centers,” said Bill Long, Zayo’s chief product and strategy officer.

The company said that its North American fiber network is now “nearly 90% 400G-enabled and is expected to be one of the largest fully 400G-enabled by the end of 2024.”

Zayo also said that it has upgraded four existing 400G IP points-of-presence (POPs), and added 11 new North American IP POPs in seven stats and Ontario, bringing it to a total of 375 global IP POPs with 250 of those in North America.