YOU ARE AT:Stadiums, Arenas, VenuesOrange to provide 4G PTT at Paris Olympics 2024
Orange Olympics

Orange to provide 4G PTT at Paris Olympics 2024

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Stadiums, Arenas, Venues4gNetwork Infrastructure

The Olympics PTT service will be prioritized over other voice traffic on the 4G network to ensure reliability, said the CTIO of Events at Orange

Orange, which is an official partner and supplier of the Paris Olympics Games 2024, will use a Push-To-Talk (PTT) service over its 4G voice network for the upcoming games being held in France this summer, the telco’s CTIO of Events Bertrand Rojat told media and analysts this week.

Rojat noted that the PTT service will be prioritized over other voice traffic on the 4G network to ensure reliability and will be used by event volunteers, the Olympic committee, security services, athletes and their teams and those ensuring health and safety. Rojat did not provide details about how this priority will be ensured.

This is the first Olympics event where a PTT service has run over an operator’s existing mobile network, claimed Rojat, adding that previously, PTT services relied on things like proprietary TETRA networks.

Orange previously revealed that it is also deploying a private 5G Standalone (SA) network at the Olympics for the event’s broadcasters, athletes and staff to use. Deployed as a complement to the current commercial network, the private 5G SA network will be installed at several major venues, including the Stade de France, Arena Bercy and Paris La Défense Arena as well as along the six-kilometer stretch of the Seine for the opening ceremony and at sea at the Marina de Marseille, with the aim of boosting connectivity during these events.

The Paris Olympics Games 2024 will comprise 878 sports events. Nearly 10,500 athletes are competing and there are currently 13.5 million ticket holders.

Previous article
AMD bolsters AI capabilities with $665 million buy of private AI lab
Next article
#TBT: Shifting tides for Motorola; Global mergers raise security concerns; Telecom in an IP world … this week in 2000

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats