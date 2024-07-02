Wi-Fi 7 – A new era of connectivity for the consumer and enterprise (Reader Forum)

The name Wi-Fi is as recognizable as Band-Aid or Coca-Cola. And it’s just as universally used — from classrooms to stadiums to the factory floor, Wi-Fi is a critical part of the modern, seamless, technology-driven experiences we’ve come to expect.

This past January, the Wi-Fi Alliance officially introduced Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 7, the newest generation of Wi-Fi promising blazing-fast speeds, lower latency and new features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which allows devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously over multiple links. This new generation of Wi-Fi is exciting, but some are wondering if it will be more widely used in the enterprise, or if it’s just another update for consumers.

The answer is that Wi-Fi 7 will be significant for both and will become more prevalent as new Wi-Fi 7-enabled devices are produced. However, some features will be more important for the enterprise, while some have better consumer applications. Ultimately, this new generation of Wi-Fi is the next step in the era of 6 GHz connectivity that started with Wi-Fi 6E, and connectivity will only continue to improve.

What’s new?

First, let’s talk about the features and benefits that everyone is so excited about:

Enhanced User Experience: One method of Multi-Link Operation (MLO) employs link-steering technology across different frequency bands to improve wireless reliability. This is particularly beneficial for latency-sensitive applications like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 4K and 8K video streaming.

Increased Throughput: Another approach to Multi-Link Operation (MLO) utilizes data aggregation across different bands and channels to boost throughput. Imagine wireless mesh backhaul connections carrying 5 Gbps of data.

Flexible Channel Utilization: Preamble puncturing to bypass channels experiencing interference, enabling the use of wider channels even amidst disruptive signals and delivering a more reliable wireless connection.

320 MHz Wide Channels: Realizes significant throughput enhancements with expanded channel bandwidth and additional capacity provided by the 6 GHz spectrum, increasing network speeds and capacity.

4K-QAM Modulation: Achieves 20% higher transmission rates than 1024 QAM, further increasing network speeds.

Backward Compatibility: Wi-Fi 7 ensures backward compatibility with earlier Wi-Fi generations across the 2.4 and 5 GHz legacy bands and with Wi-Fi 6E for the 6 GHz band.

Increased Data Rates: Faster data transfer rates will cater to the demands of high-bandwidth applications.

Greater Range: Wi-Fi 7 will further drive 6 GHz regulatory adoption of Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) and Standard Power

Reduced Risk, Enhanced Security: Mandated support for WPA3-Enterprise, WPA3-Personal and Enhanced Open Security. Encryption is always used in the 6 GHz band.

Building upon its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E, the Wi-Fi 7 standard is designed to meet the increasing demands of modern connectivity and mobility. From an enterprise perspective, IT teams will be empowered to support an increased number of devices, users and bandwidth-intensive applications, while also catering to low-latency apps. Additionally, it will boost team productivity, optimize operations and surpass customer expectations for businesses.

Sifting through the hype

Wi-Fi 7 is the fastest generation of Wi-Fi to date, as suggested by the name of the IEEE 802.11be draft amendment: Extremely High Throughput. Marketing claims suggest theoretical data rates of up to 46 Gbps. However, it’s important to remember that data rate speeds are not the same as throughput. Due to the half-duplex nature of radio transmissions, throughput performance metrics are typically about 60% of any data rate used. However, with Wi-Fi 7’s 4K QAM modulation capabilities, primarily a consumer-grade feature, achieving some of these high data rates is possible. While reaching 46 Gbps outside a laboratory-controlled environment is unlikely, this advancement will enhance performance and make Wi-Fi faster for users.

Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 brings with it ultra-wide 320 MHZ channels, meaning more frequency space and once again very high potential data rates. For example, a 320 MHz channel in 6 GHz can transmit 16 times more data than a 20 MHz channel commonly used in 2.4 and 5 GHz. However, there is an asterisk here – because only one to three 320 MHz channels are available, depending on the location and amount of available 6 GHz spectrum. This makes it an unlikely use case in enterprise environments, but it is a more exciting feature for consumers.

Multi-Link operation for the enterprise win

Multi-Link Operation (MLO) is the most groundbreaking feature of Wi-Fi 7, enabling higher throughput, lower latency and increased reliability. Think multiple bands and multiple channels at the same time. For example, two Wi-Fi 7 APs could establish a mesh connection using a 6 GHz and 5 GHz radio at the same time, creating data aggregation that produces higher data rates and significant throughput. When communicating to a Wi-Fi 7 AP, an MLO-capable Wi-Fi 7 client could steer transmission between a 6 GHz and a 5 GHz channel, resulting in lower latency. This capability ensures that the connection transmits on the best available channel.

The primary benefit of MLO link-steering is a frictionless user experience, where users enjoy seamless connectivity and improved reliability, especially for latency-sensitive applications like high-definition video and virtual reality. This is where we will see the most significant differences in Wi-Fi generations, particularly for the enterprise. MLO will deliver lower latency and higher throughput, enabling enterprises to rely on it to support mission-critical and industrial enterprise applications.

The era of 6 GHz connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 is a continuation of the 6 GHz Wi-Fi story that began with Wi-Fi 6E, or the era of 6 GHz connectivity and mobility for Wi-Fi. Now, we have 1,200 MHz of new frequency space — double what we had and that we’ve never used before. As the newest generation, Wi-Fi 7 certainly has the bells and whistles that will bring new consumer-grade and enterprise features that hold promise, but most importantly, it will build upon the 6 GHz spectrum and ultimately drive continued improvements in wireless reliability and speed, providing a foundation for future technology and ubiquitous connectivity.