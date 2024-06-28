YOU ARE AT:5GInnovation in business models key to maximize investments in 5G-A: Huawei
mwc shanghai huawei 5g-a
Courtesy of GSMA

Innovation in business models key to maximize investments in 5G-A: Huawei

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GAI-Machine-LearningAPAC

‘The mobile AI era is here,’ said Huawei SVP and president of ICT sales and services at MWC Shanghai 2024

SHANGHAI — Business model innovation and capability integration are key elements for carriers in order to maximize return on investment in ‘5.5G’ or 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology, said Li Peng, Huawei corporate senior vice president and president of ICT sales and services.

“The mobile AI era is here. To stimulate new forms of untapped demand, carriers can integrate their network, cloud, and AI capabilities to deliver a differentiated range of connected experiences. Carriers should grasp this good opportunity to explore innovative business models, driving a shift from single-factor to multi-factor monetization — from monetizing traffic to monetizing experience itself. This is key to creating greater value for users of all types and leading industry development in the mobile AI era,” Li said during a keynote speech at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024.

According to Li, ‘5.5G’ delivers enhanced capabilities in terms of uplink and downlink speeds, latency, positioning and deterministic networking. Li added that these can be used to further upgrade the more than 30,000 industry-specific private networks that have already been deployed, effectively extending network capabilities from auxiliary systems to core production systems and creating greater industrial value.

He went on to say that on top of basic 5G network services, carriers can also provide SLA-guaranteed services and value-added services like reliable network design, intelligent edge services and high-precision positioning.

Also, During MWC Shanghai, the GSMA hosted the 5G-A industry roundtable to bring together global regulators, operators, equipment vendors, research institutes, and vertical industry leaders. During the roundtable, participants shared their network construction and application achievements during the evolution from 5G to 5G-Advanced and dug into 5G-A business monetization and strategic development.

“The commercial launch of 5G-A in 2024 in the context of booming AI presents the mobile sector with a fresh opportunity. Huawei has consistently innovated in four core technologies to build green, seamless 5G-A connections that provide always-on services. Looking forward, we will continue to work closely with global partners to leverage the deterministic network capabilities to embrace infinite possibilities brought by the flourishing applications in the AI era,” David Li, president of Huawei’s 5G<E TDD domain, said during the meeting.

At the roundtable, Huawei officially announced the evolution direction of industry technologies from 5G to 5G-A, that is, moving towards greener mobile networks that feature more connections and a more deterministic experience through long-term innovation of the 3D extremely large antenna array (ELAA) technology, differentiated experiences, full-time all-scenario green solutions, and AI-empowered networks.

Previous article
Rakuten Mobile launches mobile services using 700 MHz spectrum
Next article
O2 Telefonica deploys 1,200 5G transmitters in Germany in H1

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats