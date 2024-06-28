Innovation in business models key to maximize investments in 5G-A: Huawei

‘The mobile AI era is here,’ said Huawei SVP and president of ICT sales and services at MWC Shanghai 2024

SHANGHAI — Business model innovation and capability integration are key elements for carriers in order to maximize return on investment in ‘5.5G’ or 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology, said Li Peng, Huawei corporate senior vice president and president of ICT sales and services.

“The mobile AI era is here. To stimulate new forms of untapped demand, carriers can integrate their network, cloud, and AI capabilities to deliver a differentiated range of connected experiences. Carriers should grasp this good opportunity to explore innovative business models, driving a shift from single-factor to multi-factor monetization — from monetizing traffic to monetizing experience itself. This is key to creating greater value for users of all types and leading industry development in the mobile AI era,” Li said during a keynote speech at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024.

According to Li, ‘5.5G’ delivers enhanced capabilities in terms of uplink and downlink speeds, latency, positioning and deterministic networking. Li added that these can be used to further upgrade the more than 30,000 industry-specific private networks that have already been deployed, effectively extending network capabilities from auxiliary systems to core production systems and creating greater industrial value.

He went on to say that on top of basic 5G network services, carriers can also provide SLA-guaranteed services and value-added services like reliable network design, intelligent edge services and high-precision positioning.

Also, During MWC Shanghai, the GSMA hosted the 5G-A industry roundtable to bring together global regulators, operators, equipment vendors, research institutes, and vertical industry leaders. During the roundtable, participants shared their network construction and application achievements during the evolution from 5G to 5G-Advanced and dug into 5G-A business monetization and strategic development.

“The commercial launch of 5G-A in 2024 in the context of booming AI presents the mobile sector with a fresh opportunity. Huawei has consistently innovated in four core technologies to build green, seamless 5G-A connections that provide always-on services. Looking forward, we will continue to work closely with global partners to leverage the deterministic network capabilities to embrace infinite possibilities brought by the flourishing applications in the AI era,” David Li, president of Huawei’s 5G<E TDD domain, said during the meeting.

At the roundtable, Huawei officially announced the evolution direction of industry technologies from 5G to 5G-A, that is, moving towards greener mobile networks that feature more connections and a more deterministic experience through long-term innovation of the 3D extremely large antenna array (ELAA) technology, differentiated experiences, full-time all-scenario green solutions, and AI-empowered networks.