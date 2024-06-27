Verizon, Monarch Tractor partnership supports sustainable farming

Verizon and Monarch will connect autonomous tractors using the carrier’s network, even in remote agricultural landscapes

Verizon Business this week announced that it’s working with Monarch Tractor, the creator of the MK-V, the world’s first fully electric, autonomous tractor to support more sustainable farming practices. The pair will connect autonomous tractors using Verizon’s network, even in remote agricultural landscapes such as vineyards and farmlands.

Combining electrification, machine learning and data analysis, the Monarch MK-V improves labor productivity and safety, while leading to significant cost savings, Verizon said in a press statement. The MK-V uses the Wingspan Ag Intelligence (WingspanAI) platform, which provides automated operations planning, remote fleet management, tractor performance reports and maintenance diagnostics.

“Harnessing Verizon’s technology in the MK-V enables the execution of autonomous operations via the WingspanAI app and deeper visibility into MK-V operations through live video feeds and near real-time alerts from virtually anywhere, at any time,” claimed the companies.

In a white paper about smart and sustainable farming, Verizon noted the early mover status of the agricultural industry, stating: “The agricultural industry has always been an early adopter of technology. From plows to tractors and combines, technological advances and innovations have helped farmers yield crops faster and manage livestock better for

over a century.” The paper went on to detail the growing challenges facing the industry, primarily rising food demand coupled with diminishing resouces and a changing climate. Advanced network technologies, Verizon argued, are helping farmers meet these challenges.

“Monarch Tractor is an example of what happens when an innovative customer leverages our class network and shows the power and versatility of our wireless network,” Aparna Khurjekar, the chief revenue officer at Verizon Business, said of the recent partnership. “By providing connectivity to their autonomous tractors, we are enabling Monarch Tractor’s mission to redefine an industry, bringing greater data-driven decision-making to the agricultural sector.”