Netmore to install 42,000 residential LoRaWAN sensors in Sweden

Sweden-based IoT network operator Netmore Group, with infrastructure operations in Europe and the US, has signed with Stena Fastigheter to deploy LoRaWAN technology across the Swedish real estate company’s property portfolio. Netmore will supply LoRaWAN connectivity at apartments in the cities of Stockholm, Malmö, and Gothenburg. It is scheduled to deploy gateways to support 42,900 water meters and temperature/humidity sensors.

The goal is to improve energy management in the properties and improve environmental conditions for residents. Netmore said the pair will look to expand the initial deal to include new IoT management solutions for Stena Fastigheter’s properties. It went so far as to list potential solutions, including IoT sensors for leak detection, heating and ventilation (HVAC) monitoring, waste management, smoke detection, and radon air quality measurement.

Stena Fastigheter has more than 27,000 apartments and around 2,500 commercial properties in metropolitan areas in Sweden. Netmore pointed to the advantages of its own LoRaWAN bundle solution, which covers rapid deployment of large-scale sensor projects, plus managed as-a-service network monitoring, and a marketplace of real-estate IoT solutions. It also referenced the “open” nature of the LoRaWAN technology, and its key low-power long-life credentials.

Eric Collinder, country manager for Netmore Group in the Nordics, said: “We are now entering a phase where LoRaWAN becomes the natural choice of access technology for property owners. Stena Fastigheter… [is] a prime example of this, opting to equip their portfolio with LoRaWAN. Providing connectivity for solutions of this scale aligns well with our strategic goals and reflects our established expertise in the property sector.”

Peter Mikulic, head of digital transformation at Stena Fastigheter, said: “By equipping our properties with meters and sensors, we can constantly align with the consumption patterns of the buildings and the needs of our tenants… After a thorough evaluation of various access technologies and connectivity providers, we chose Netmore… [to] maintain the… innovation and environmental consideration our tenants associate with us.”