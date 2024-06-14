T-Mobile selected by U.S. Navy for $2.67bn 10-year contract

This new contract will give all Department of Defense agencies the ability to place orders for wireless services and equipment from T-Mobile for the next ten years

T-Mobile US has been selected as a wireless solutions provider by the U.S. Department of the Navy as part of the $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract, the former aid in a release.

The carrier noted that the new contract will give all Department of Defense agencies the ability to place orders for wireless services and equipment from T-Mobile US for the next ten years.

The contract covers voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility management solutions, T-Mo said, and it will help ensure reliable connectivity for government activities including mission critical communications, as well as network solutions that serve military personnel and federal civilian agencies.

The contract replaces the previous iteration, Spiral 3, in response to changes in industry standards and technological advancements, the U.S. carrier added. Since participating in Spiral 3 starting in 2017, T-Mobile said it has significantly grown its range of services for government operations, to include 5G private and hybrid networks that meet specific performance needs of government agencies.

T-Mobile US noted that it has also introduced “Government Internet”, a 5G fixed wireless solution that can function as a main internet connection or as unlimited backup. In the future, the carrier said that government agencies could leverage T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX, which aims to merge T-Mobile’s network with Starlink’s satellite capabilities with the goal to provide near-universal connectivity.

In December 2023, Verizon Public Sector had won a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle. Per the task order, the carrier will deliver voice and data services at domestic and international locations.

The EIS was award in two components: voice and data. More specifically, Verizon said it will incorporate new technologies and services to support advanced voice requirements, as well as modernize data services, which includes a transition from the Navy’s Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to ethernet.

Verizon has been awarded several contracts with the U.S. federal government. Last year, for instance, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Verizon Public Sector a total of almost $1 billion in new business, including a $28.35 million contract with the DoD that involved providing Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic with integrated voice and data services. More recently, Verizon secured a more than $2 billion, 15-year critical infrastructure contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to design, build, operate and maintain the FAA’s next-generation communications platform.