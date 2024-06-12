Kagan: Will Microsoft, Google and Apple be AI responsible?

AI will bring both good and bad — the trick is managing both sides well

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is coming on strong but is a double-edged sword. OpenAI started a chain reaction more than a year ago with ChatGPT. Suddenly, AI is perhaps one of the fastest growing and most exciting new technologies we have ever developed. That being said, it is also one of the most terrifying and potentially destructive new technologies as well. So, how can we move forward in an “AI Responsible” way? How do we get the good while protecting from the bad?

Recently, I was a guest on the TD Ameritrade Network, Schwab Network news show with host Nicole Petallides. We discussed the Microsoft BUILD 2024 conference, and what to expect going forward.

We discussed how AI is playing a new and important role with Microsoft and all other leading companies.

Now Apple is jumping into AI with their version called Apple Intelligence. This was discussed a few days ago at their WWDC.

This presents significant growth opportunities and challenges. That’s why every player needs to focus on responsible AI growth, not just growth to beat the competition to the table.

First, we must understand, AI is not going away. In fact, I believe it will improve our lives in so many different ways. That’s the good part.

However, because AI will ultimately write its own code moving forward, we must include in its programming, ways for us to remain in control. An “emergency stop”.

Anything else would simply be irresponsible on our part.

“AI responsibility” needs to remain in focus

While we cannot see all the new problems based on today’s level of technology, as it grows more powerful, it may quickly become too late for us to act.

That is why we must carefully take steps to make sure we remain in control of this new technology for both good and bad.

There are different slices to the artificial intelligence pie. Different groups of people can and do see AI in a different light. Different angles. Both good and bad.

Example, investors love the idea to make money with AI growth, however they are not as concerned about retaining control or of the bad things that could happen. They leave that worry to others.

That’s why it is important we understand the angle of the person talking. Are they an investor, are they a competitor or are they a corporate user or end user? They all see AI from different angles.

In fact, the same person can have two distinctly different opinions based on whether they are thinking of it as an investor or as a developer or as an end user.

Remember, it was just more than a year ago when we were stunned that the leadership of important, leading companies showed their uncertainty and lack of knowledge about the good and bad of AI, and what comes next.

That’s when we realized, if they don’t understand, how can we?

One reason no one fully understands AI is that the technology continues to grow and change moving forward.

In fact, as mentioned earlier, as it grows, it will ultimately write its own code. And moving forward, every year will be more advanced compared to the last one.

The fear is AI may quickly grow beyond our ability to control or manage it.

The great unknown makes AI both good and bad

That creates a great unknown which is utterly amazing, and very scary, all at the same time. We cannot stop AI development and growth. So, that’s why we had better also create ways to control it.

Consider how new technology impacts and transforms our lives for the better and worse.

Example, the smartphone like iPhone and Android have transformed our lives. They have brought so much good to the world. They have also has brought forward so many new issues and problems to deal with.

Consider loss of personal privacy, the dulling of the mind like the inability to know where we are, where we are going to and how to get home without a navigation map on our screens and so much more. We get instant answers to questions, but we lose the ability to know how to find our own answers. Our sword is dulled.

Another example are social networks like Facebook. The good part is this brings us the ability to stay in touch with old friends and family. To share photos and thoughts with family from coast to coast and around the world. Parts of this world are very good.

The bad part is even though people can have tens of thousands of friends, they are really strangers. Today, we are more alone and dysfunctional than ever before in our history. Plus, this can be used to guide vast numbers of users in new directions without their knowledge or permission.

AI will bring both good and bad into our lives like smartphones do

Just like these new technologies bring both good and bad into our lives, can we expect any less from AI?

Every new technology is really a double-edged sword. That simply means it cuts both ways.

New technology starts with a bang. All we see are the great parts of what it can deliver, and we get very excited. As time passes, and as more users feel comfortable, they too jump onboard, and the technology continues to grow and change.

Before long, it becomes an important part of our daily lives. That is where things often go off track.

The bottom line is things continue to grow and change, suddenly becoming better and worse.

Consider the iPhone and Android. They are less than twenty years old. See how much our world has changed in such a short period of time.

That raises the question, what will change with AI over the next few years?

As AI grows, it will learn. It will write its own code, set out on its own path. That new direction will come from the strengths and weaknesses of the writers of the original code.

That’s why I would expect AI from Twitter to be different compared to AI from Facebook on political, social, growth and many other angles.

We must remain in control of Artificial Intelligence

The bottom line is, as amazing and transformative as AI is today, and as amazing as it will be moving forward, we must however remain in control. There must always be a way to unplug it if things go awry.

Remember, with things like smartphones and social networks we have developed so much in the way of new technology in the past few decades. New technology is loaded with both good and bad.

Don’t get me wrong, I am as excited as everyone else with regards to AI. It will improve our lives in so many ways. That being said, there is also a danger we need to prepare for.

The Apple announcement a few days ago uses all the right terminology to calm the fears of the marketplace. It sounds like they take their role seriously. Let us hope they are going to be as “AI Responsible” as they sound.

In fact, every company must be AI Responsible. We must keep in mind the problems this new technology can create along with all the good it will deliver.

That is why we must continue to develop AI, while we also remain in control. We must not be so blinded by excitement of glory, wonder and riches that we lose control of our future.