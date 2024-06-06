Federated Wireless intros new network design tool to boost CBRS deployments

Spectrum management company Federated Wireless has launched an “adaptive planning” tool to expedite and optimise cellular deployments in shared CBRS network spectrum in the US. The product, Adaptive Network Planner, integrates with spectrum management (SAS) and frequency coordination (AFC) systems, as well as enterprise workflow systems.

Federated Wireless said network operators can achieve “carrier-grade” shared spectrum deployments, and optimise their usage of limited shared and private spectrum bands in the US. “As the demand for spectrum continues to outpace availability, the need for innovative solutions has never been more urgent,” said Iyad Tarazi, chief executive at the firm.

The company is developing a suite of solutions under the moniker ‘CBRS Advanced’ to raise network performance, optimise spectrum usage, and reduce deployments costs. The new planning tool is the first in this so-called CBRS Advanced line. It uses “real-time” spectrum (SAS/AFC) and network data to deliver higher-accuracy modelling for LTE/5G deployments in the CBRS band.

It said “customised” integration with business workflow systems also accelerates deployments. As well, the company claims “AI-enabled” planning with “predictive insights with proactive mitigation and recommendations”. Federated Wireless is offering “rapid” 24/7 support, it said, with “live” access to expert technicians and “NOC to NOC communications”.

It said the service “revolutionises” shared spectrum management. Tarazi said: “This will elevate Federated Wireless’s shared spectrum platform to unprecedented levels, ensuring an even more robust and efficient user experience.”



Becky Bobzien-Simms, chief revenue officer at the firm, said: “Our new tool offers highly precise planning, effectively lowering operational costs across various critical scenarios, including federal reporting and comprehensive technical and business analysis. The seamless integration with existing customer systems and proactive support from our internal team… promise to significantly streamline shared spectrum operations and ensure the success of network deployments.”