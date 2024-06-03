Kagan: Is the AI revolution losing steam, or just getting started?

Artificial Intelligence will ebb and flow, but growth will continue

A recent Wall Street Journal had a curious article titled: “The AI Revolution is Already Losing Steam.” That was curious as this past year was explosive with AI growth. CEOs of leading companies are now talking about it like it’s full-speed-ahead. How it’s going to change our world. So, which is it? I believe, like AI has always been, the answer is both.

To better understand the growth potential of artificial intelligence, we must pull the camera back to get a wider and deeper historical view of this ever-changing technology.

AI has been with us for decades. It has grown in peaks and valleys over time. This past year and a half, AI has exploded with growth. Perhaps more than ever.

That means investors and executives may have thought this triggered growth on a new and higher level.

AI growth will continue moving forward in peaks and valleys

While that could happen, it is also quite possible this past year’s growth wave could simply mean more of the same, but at a higher level. Over decades, AI has grown in peaks and valleys, but it has grown.

While we never know what is coming next, the truth is AI is here to stay. It will continue to grow moving forward.

Today, AI is stronger and faster and can do more than ever before. That will continue. That being said, we should prepare for the pace of AI growth to continue to fluctuate.

The real question we should be asking is not whether AI will continue. Of course it will. The real question is, will the current rapid pace of growth continue?

I believe AI is with us to stay. However, I also believe that based on past performance, we can expect hotter times and cooler times ahead.

Companies should not take their foot off the accelerator, for investment purposes.

This is what I shared on the T.D. Ameritrade Network and Schwab Network TV show recently.

Let me share an example with you. IBM Watson was introduced to the public a little more than a decade ago on the TV game show Jeopardy. They had been working on it for many years leading up to that point.

In the years that followed, Watson growth was astounding.

A few years later, around 2016, at the pinnacle of their evolution they held the IBM World of Watson event in Las Vegas. It was huge and impressive event with industry leaders, politicians and more.

Like this past year, we thought IBM Watson was here to stay. It was curious how they didn’t really discuss how Watson was AI. I guess they wanted to lead the space with their own brand name.

However, over the next few years Watson fell out of synch with the marketplace. IBM ultimately sold off portions to other companies. It looked like Watson was yesterday.

Ups and downs of IBM Watson showed AI growth fluctuates

Now, IBM seems to be reviving Watson. We will see what happens next. Will they recapture their past glory or will it continue to struggle.

Remember, AI is an ongoing process that has been with us for decades. Sometimes it grows faster than others, but artificial intelligence keeps moving forward.

The challenge is staying with the ever changing and always moving growth wave.

Every company needs to stay with the ever-changing AI growth wave. The choice is either stay with the changing growth curve or create your own.

The alternative is the wave will move forward leading you behind in the dust.

Rules every successful company need to follow to become or remain successful could be as simple as these.

Companies must stay with the ever-changing growth wave.

Companies must be seen and heard in the very noisy and chaotic AI marketplace.

Companies must have a solid and successful marketing plan including advertising, PR, Industry Analyst Relations, Influencer Relations and so on.

Companies must partner with other firms and individuals who can help them raise their profile in a positive direction.

While there is much more, I hope you get the point I am making here.

Working with and helping companies be seen and heard

Over the decades, I have been a vocal leader in the ever-changing AI, wireless, telecom and technology space. I have discussed the changing industry. Helped companies with important ideas to be seen and heard.

That being said, in my opinion, the bottom line to the question asked to start this column is simple. AI growth ebbs and flows over time. And I believe it always will.

There will be years of explosive growth and excitement like this past year. There will also be other years which are quieter and more stable.

That’s why I am invited to speak at various meetings to bring the audience up to speed on AI and how it will continue to transform everything over time. To advise senior executives how to stay with the current state of change.

Breaking through chaos and noise of AI industry

The noise and chaos of the AI industry is loud and ever changing. That is a challenge to every company.

To be successful in the long run, every company must be seen and heard in this noisy marketplace. They need to break though the noise level. Otherwise, they risk being invisible.

They must stay with the moving growth curve, even as the industry continues to grow and change.

There will always be hits and misses. You want to stay on the winning side of the equation.

Some companies will last longer in AI leadership than others. This process will continue.

Just know AI is not going away. It is only getting stronger year after year. Some years growth and change will be faster than others. That’s the world of AI.