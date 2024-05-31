Test and Measurement: Viavi debuts GNSS-independent timing services

Viavi Solutions launched new UTC timing services this week, which rely on L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals but operate “completely independently” of traditional GPS and GNSS.

The new altGNNS GEO and SecureTimeSM services are “extremely difficult to jam or spoof and leads the industry with the broadest global coverage,” according to Viavi, and they add to the company’s portfolio of positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for supporting timing and synchronization needs in 5G networks, data centers, smart grids, military or first responder critical communications and high-frequency trading. The test company said that it will integrate both the altGNSS GEO and SecureTime solution for PNT into its own products, as well as provide receivers for third-party providers who want to use altGNSS in their offerings. Viavi said that the services build on its multi-source assurance strategy that combines signals from both government and commercial constellations in low earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous orbit (GEO).

Viavi added that the services have been “tested and proven in live-sky battlefield scenarios including successfully providing assured PNT in a simulated warzone with complete denial of GPS and GNSS services.”

“Critical infrastructure around the globe is increasingly susceptible to PNT disruption, but that is even more apparent in theaters of war,” said Doug Russell, SVP, AvComm, at Viavi. “Our SecureTime services have steadily built up an unsurpassed capability to protect timing in critical networks, independent of any one source or frequency band.”

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies said that its Open RAN Studio test solution enabled Foxconn Industrial Internet to become the first manufacturer with an outdoor open Radio Unit (O-RU) certified for conformance through the O-RAN Alliance.

–Pasternack has launched a new line of millimeter-wave horn antennas for test and measurement applications, with a range from 22 GHz to 170 GHz.

–Cambium Networks said that all of its ePMP 6 hardware for support of 6 GHz Fixed Wireless Access is now certified for use with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems in the U.S. and Canada. The infrastructure provider said that its 6 GHz solutions were tested in more than 130 broadband service providers through the FCC’s experimental license program.

“With the experimental license program, this is one of our most rigorously field-tested technologies,” said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks.

–Rohde & Schwarz has launched a new software suite aimed at testing and monitoring military satellite communications links.