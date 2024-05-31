YOU ARE AT:Test and MeasurementTest and Measurement: Viavi debuts GNSS-independent timing services
ABI Research
Image: 123RF

Test and Measurement: Viavi debuts GNSS-independent timing services

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Test and Measurement

Viavi Solutions launched new UTC timing services this week, which rely on L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals but operate “completely independently” of traditional GPS and GNSS.

The new altGNNS GEO and SecureTimeSM services are “extremely difficult to jam or spoof and leads the industry with the broadest global coverage,” according to Viavi, and they add to the company’s portfolio of positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for supporting timing and synchronization needs in 5G networks, data centers, smart grids, military or first responder critical communications and high-frequency trading. The test company said that it will integrate both the altGNSS GEO and SecureTime solution for PNT into its own products, as well as provide receivers for third-party providers who want to use altGNSS in their offerings. Viavi said that the services build on its multi-source assurance strategy that combines signals from both government and commercial constellations in low earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous orbit (GEO).

Viavi added that the services have been “tested and proven in live-sky battlefield scenarios including successfully providing assured PNT in a simulated warzone with complete denial of GPS and GNSS services.”

“Critical infrastructure around the globe is increasingly susceptible to PNT disruption, but that is even more apparent in theaters of war,” said Doug Russell, SVP, AvComm, at Viavi. “Our SecureTime services have steadily built up an unsurpassed capability to protect timing in critical networks, independent of any one source or frequency band.”

In other test news:

Keysight Technologies said that its Open RAN Studio test solution enabled Foxconn Industrial Internet to become the first manufacturer with an outdoor open Radio Unit (O-RU) certified for conformance through the O-RAN Alliance.

Pasternack has launched a new line of millimeter-wave horn antennas for test and measurement applications, with a range from 22 GHz to 170 GHz.

Cambium Networks said that all of its ePMP 6 hardware for support of 6 GHz Fixed Wireless Access is now certified for use with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) systems in the U.S. and Canada. The infrastructure provider said that its 6 GHz solutions were tested in more than 130 broadband service providers through the FCC’s experimental license program.

“With the experimental license program, this is one of our most rigorously field-tested technologies,” said Morgan Kurk, president and CEO of Cambium Networks.

Rohde & Schwarz has launched a new software suite aimed at testing and monitoring military satellite communications links.

Previous article
ENEA Webinar: Rising above the noise – Managing risk in a barrage of voice fraud 
Next article
Private 5G key enabler for enterprises to adopt IoT, AI, Industry 4.0

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats