Atlas Copco installs Ericsson private 5G at new UK smart factory

Swedish industrial machine maker Atlas Copco has reopened a UK facility as a smart factory and innovation centre with a private 5G network from country-mate Ericsson, and a showcase and training hub for its tooling, assembly systems, and machine vision solutions. The firm has made a “six-figure investment” to re-engineer its factory building in Wolverhampton, in the Midlands.

Atlas Copco has been a notable champion of private 5G among industrial machine vendors. The company produces engineering solutions for the discrete and process manufacturing industries, notably – with major customers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and renewable sectors. It cited the importance of a “sustainable smart manufacturing ecosystem”.

The site, opened at the i54 business park, a joint partnership between local city and district councils on the Staffordshire border, is home to the UK division of the company’s tools and assembly solutions business. Local government called it a “shot in the arm for UK manufacturing”. It noted the firm’s graduate scheme to train a new generation of Industry 4.0 technicians.

Atlas Copco said the Ericsson private-5G setup “combines human-centric skills with a customised, secure, real-time wireless solution”. The centre features a replica factory production environment, enabling Atlas Copco to demonstrate its portfolio of solutions, which includes 5G-enabled tool control software, inspection and “error-proofing” solutions, and “3D laser technology”.

The company said: “Partners visiting the facility will experience first hand how [our solutions]… enable efficient, flexible and sustainable manufacturing across all industries. Digital innovations are evolving and converging at an incredible pace. At the centre of this evolution is the Smart Factory and the technology to manufacture with flexibitlity and agility at scale.”

James McAllister, general manager for Atlas Copco’s tools and industrial assembly solutions business, said: “This major investment… will further strengthen our commitment and ability to deliver real-time production efficiencies. [It] reflects [our] mission to create a smart manufacturing ecosystem that allows customers to digitalise production processes and achieve sustainability goals by harnessing real-time data insights from… smart tools, vision systems, and software.”

Councillor Stephen Simkins, leader of City of Wolverhampton Council, commented: ”Atlas Copco’s new [facility] will help manufacturing businesses – from the West Midlands and much further afield – to gain a competitive edge by improving efficiencies and strengthening their sustainability levels. It’s been brilliant to see… how this cutting-edge facility will further reinforce the region’s world-class strengths in this sector.”