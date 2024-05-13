Microsoft pledges $4.3 billion cloud, AI investment in France

The investment from Microsoft will go towards building infrastructure, workforce training and support for French start-ups

Microsoft has pledged to inject $4.3 billion into its French cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) operations by the end of 2027. The plan involves building advanced infrastructure, AI training for 1 million French people and support for the country’s start-ups. In addition, Microsoft said it will provide France with up to 25,000 next-generation GPUs by the end of 2025.

During the Choose France event, French President Emmanuel Macron and Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith visited the tech company’s headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, where Smith commented: “We will build out the computing capacity here in France. We will put this infrastructure to work for everyone in France.”

Late last week, Microsoft announced its plans to build a $3.3 billion AI data center at the failed Foxconn site in Racine, Wisconsin, also with an emphasis on training and R&D. “We will train over 100,000 people in Wisconsin by the end of the decade, so they have the AI skills to fill the jobs of tomorrow,” said Smith, adding that the total investment at the Wisconsin site will be made by the end of 2026.