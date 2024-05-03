Making MVNO stars: The growing brand trend for mobile services (Reader Forum)

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) are pretty hot right now. The market is calculated to be worth $81.42 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to more than double to $167.7 billion in the next decade. Triggered by rising consumer expectations for digital services tailored to their individual tastes and requirements, brands have been tapping into this growth potential, diversifying the services they offer and moving mobile beyond the realms of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) offerings.

A new opportunity

As demonstrated by recent celebrity and influencer-backed launches, MVNOs offer brands a new opportunity to build direct relationships with fans and customers in a way that delivers far greater revenue potential than other more traditional vehicles. Strategic targeting creates the ability to cater to specialised demands, and brands with established distribution networks can capitalise on in-depth customer insights and loyalty to quickly pivot their services to engage with these distinct niches, enabling personalised service offerings that resonate with target consumer needs.

Ryan Reynolds is a great example of MVNOs for influencers, owning an estimated 25% stake in Mint Mobile and converting 3 million customers to the service through his involvement before selling to T-Mobile in 2023. Brazilian model, influencer and singer Larissa Monoela is another proof point, launching LariCel in 2021 and fueling its growth with unlimited TikTok plans, loyalty points and a compatible eSIM.

By providing mobile services, brands, celebrities and influencers can deepen their connection with their audience. Subscribers become more than passive followers, but engaged users who interact with the brand on a daily basis through mobile services. By tailoring services to followers, brands can strategically target niches and multiple demographics at once, offering mobile offerings that resonate with their followers’ preferences and lifestyles.

Changing times

But it wasn’t always this way. MVNOs have historically been positioned as very niche, or low-budget, taking advantage of the fact that they don’t incur the high costs of maintaining their own physical networks. However, lower overheads did not make becoming an MVNO an easy task. Huge upfront investments were required, while complex telecom regulatory requirements and intricate host network legacy systems had to be negotiated. It was also an uphill battle, demanding significant marketing efforts to build visibility and credibility and persuade customers to move away from mainstream MNOs.

However, as the cost of living rises, consumers are increasingly eschewing the lengthy contracts and high prices associated with mainstream MNO offerings as top-end. Instead, having become accustomed to on-demand services offered by the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Uber, the more flexible MVNO plans and competitive pricing have started to gain ground.

As MNO retail offerings lose out in a price-driven race, they have been forced to seek alternative ways to monetise costly network investments. This has created a more welcoming reception and favourable wholesale rates for new MVNO entrants looking to lease network capacity. Action by regulatory bodies to streamline legal and procedural requirements for new MVNOs to stop MNOs from cornering the mobile market is further easing MVNO entry.

Moreover, the introduction of eSIMs and advances in Business Support Systems (BSS), network and cloud technology are all making MVNO market entry far more achievable for brands — even those without telco expertise — than ever before.

Advancing technology

While MVNOs previously needed telecom experience to be able to successfully launch services, cloud-native Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) platforms can now offer all the necessary network integrations, built-in applications and automated workflows required. This enables MVNOs to launch in a matter of months. The availability of white-labelled front ends and pre-made plans further simplify and expedite integrating mobile services into a brand offering, significantly reducing associated costs.

MVNO success depends on in-depth customer insights that enable tailoring services and marketing strategies to chosen demographics. Therefore, BSS platform advances to incorporate real-time billing and robust analytics to empower accurate invoicing and data-driven decision-making have proven pivotal. Other key features of a modern BSS, such as real-time network monitoring for service delivery optimisation, robust fraud detection mechanisms, and seamless process automation, all also help to position MVNOs for success in a competitive telecom landscape. By focusing on operational strengths and utilising data analytics to refine offerings, brands can continually adapt to the ever-changing consumer demands and technological landscape.

The introduction of e-SIMs is also an important differentiator for MVNOs, solving the logistical complexities of physical SIM card provision. This is particularly key for brands without a physical footprint, as it allows digital-only MVNOs to launch in far shorter timescales and operate at a fraction of historical costs.

The future is bright

The mobile telecommunications and MVNO landscape is experiencing significant change, driven by shifting consumer expectations, technological advancements and strategic brand partnerships. With the MVNO market projected to reach substantial figures, this is an unparalleled opportunity for brands to diversify their services and forge meaningful connections with consumers. As MVNE platforms continues to advance and consumer preferences evolve, MVNO agility leaves them poised to drive innovation and reshape the way we experience mobile services forever.