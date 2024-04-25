Abeeway takes Sequans NB-IoT/LTE-M module for new industrial IoT tracker

Actility-owned IoT asset tracking provider Abeeway is using the Monarch 2 GM02S module from Sequans for cellular IoT connectivity in the new version of its Abeeway Compact Tracker, according to the French IoT chipmaker. The Abeeway product uses the Monarch 2 GM02S for LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity; it also offers GPS positioning, Wi-Fi ‘sniffer’ positioning, plus Bluetooth and LoRa connectivity in a single tracking unit.

Itr is designed for “heavy-duty tracking” in “harsh outdoor conditions”. It offers low-power indoor and outdoor geolocation and connectivity for tracking and monitoring various industrial assets (“vehicles, machines, equipment, livestock”) in “virtually any industrial environment”, said Sequans and Actility / Abeeway in a joint statement. It also has advanced geofencing and anti-theft features. It goes on sale in mid-2024, said both firms.

Olivier Hersent, chief executive at Actility, said: “To enable truly ubiquitous coverage… we knew we must have cellular, and [the] Monarch 2 GM02S module provides not only highly reliable LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity, but also ultra-low power consumption which, when combined with Abeeway’s patented low-power GNSS technology, enables Abeeway trackers to provide unparalleled battery life for industrial tracking applications.”

He added: “Sequans gave us all the advanced capabilities for critical asset tracking and stolen vehicle recovery, and excellent support throughout the entire integration process. Abeeway trackers already provide support for LoRaWAN, and our partnership with Sequans enabled us to add support for best-in-class licensed cellular so that we can provide technology-agnostic LPWAN connectivity, which can operate on LoRaWAN or any LTE-M or NB-IoT cellular network.”

Olivier Pauzet, executive vice president of marketing and strategy at Sequans, said: “Abeeway has delivered a state-of-the-art industrial tracker, and we are pleased that the Monarch 2 technology is part of it. When we designed Monarch 2, it was with IoT companies like Abeeway in mind. [It] enables the Abeeway tracker to operate anywhere with industry-leading low power consumption and integrated eSIM capability for remote provisioning and roaming.”