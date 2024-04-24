True aims to increase AI-driven revenue in digital services to 30% by 2027

True also hopes to use AI to automate 100% of its repetitive processes within the next three years

Thai telco True Corp this week held “AI Gets Real,” an event highlighting its AI ambitions this week. At the event, company executives revealed ambitions to increase the share of AI-driven revenue in its digital services business to 30% by 2027.

Further, True’s Chief Digital Officer Ekaraj Panjavinin said that the company’s internal use of its AI solutions — which include virtual service agents, smart retail solutions and AI-powered content — will act as evidence of what they can enable for its customers. Ekaraj added that the company’s goal is to use AI to automate 100% of its repetitive processes within the next three years.

“By leveraging the exceptional capabilities of AI, proficiency in processing, and analyzing extensive datasets, we are able to build AI-driven platforms which integrate data across various sources for deep analytics, providing actionable insights to expand businesses in various industries,” Panjavinin said. “AI can thereby unlock new business models, increase competitiveness for sustainable business growth, and serve consumers’ needs in the digital era with hyper-personalized experiences, while also driving productivity enhancements and cost savings.”

Additionally, True is using AI to develop solutions more rapidly, stated the company’s Head of IT and Security Bandith Pangpong, commenting that doing so enables it to “do in a few hours what used to take days or weeks.”

Sarinra Wongsuppaluk, the company’s chief human resources officer, however, warned that while there may be many “AI-ready” organizations in Thailand because they have proprietary data and digital initiatives in place, it’s not enough to be “AI-first.”

“To become ‘AI-first’ requires a change in culture from experience-based, leader-driven decision making to data-driven decision making at the front line,” she continued. “AI-first organizations need a C-Suite that understands this new technology and is entrepreneurial enough to adopt it.”