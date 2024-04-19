YOU ARE AT:5GAmerica Movil to invest in 5G in all its markets: CFO
FWA
Image: 123RF

America Movil to invest in 5G in all its markets: CFO

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriers

Garcia noted that America Movil is on track to meet its capital investment forecasts for 2024, which will be $7.1 billion

Mexican carrier América Móvil will invest in 5G technology in all the markets in which it operates, the company’s CFO, Carlos García Moreno, said during a conference call with investors.

“We are going to invest in 5G in all the markets in which we work,” García said, adding that Peru will be a focus of attention for the operator this year, after it launched a new data center there in January.

America Movil operates in at least 10 markets, mainly in Latin America. In Europe, the telco partially owns Austrian operator Telekom Austria.

Garcia also said that America Movil is on track to meet its capital investment forecasts for 2024, which will be $7.1 billion, down from $8.6 billion last year. Earlier this year, America Movil had warned of a cut in its spending after several years of significant investment in spectrum and network modernization.

América Móvil added a total of 562,000 broadband accesses in the first quarter of the year, with Mexico accounting for 325,000 new clients, up 6.4% compared to the year-ago period.

“All the big investments in fiber that we have been doing for the last three years are working,” America Movil’s CEO Daniel Hajj told analysts during the call.

In Mexico, América Móvil has over 17 million fiber homes passed and 80% of fixed customers connected to fiber, registering 21.6 million revenue generating units in March.

Brazil accounted for 92,000 new subscribers during Q1, up 2.7% year-on-year, and Colombia for 23,000, an increase of 2.1%.

The number of broadband subscribers in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay combined rose 23.2% to 1.4 million, with 62,000 new ones in the first quarter of the year.

“What we are doing in Mexico is exactly what we’re doing in other markets. We are investing in 5G, we are improving and giving better plans, doing fiber,” Hajj added.

América Móvil added a total of 1.5 million mobile subscribers during the quarter, of which 1.3 million of which were postpaid customers.

“Our 5G network is working very good. We have over 125 cities [in México] with good quality. We’re not increasing prices and people are choosing higher plans with more data,” Hajj said.

America Movil’s Mexican unit Telcel has over 10 million users that are able to connect to 5G technology.

Telcel initially launched its commercial 5G network in February 2022 in 18 of Mexico’s largest cities, using infrastructure from Ericsson and Huawei.

Rival operators AT&T Mexico and Movistar also offer 5G technology in Mexico.

Previous article
Reliance Jio ends February with over 40% market share in India
Next article
Delta to deploy T-Mobile US 5G hybrid network at headquarters

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats