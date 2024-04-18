The future of 5G: elevating connectivity with non-terrestrial networks (Reader Forum)

In today’s evolving telecoms landscape, providers are faced with mounting competition and growing pressure to provide the best, most reliable service. Many experts in this sector understand the limitations of existing networks, realizing that the true way to establish the most seamless connectivity is to look to a higher atmosphere.

Several pioneers have begun steering the satellite industry toward a more connected and intelligent future built on smarter, hybrid networks. The key to driving innovation in network infrastructure is non-terrestrial networks (NTNs). Unlike terrestrial networks, whose base stations are located on the Earth’s surface, NTN satellites transmit signals to the Earth from space.

While this may sound like the plot of a science fiction movie, space-based connectivity is no longer a far-off concept. In fact, organizations have begun investing billions of revenue dollars into funding for challenges related to NTN, and it has been a hot topic at many industry-wide events.

So how can telcos get on board with this new technology, and what are the best practices that leaders should be equipped with as they embark on their future-looking network transformation?

Gaps in the market

The terrestrial networks that currently power our devices are unable to serve end users to the fullest extent. Consider users who enjoy hiking or want to board a cruise ship for vacation. With terrestrial networks, these activities will cause signals to drop, as it is impossible to cover such areas with Earth-bound base stations.

NTNs omit the whitespace associated with terrestrial networks, allowing users to be accessible in the most unreachable areas. The low-Earth orbit satellites that enable NTNs provide expansive connectivity and can send signals down into – even into remote locations.

NTNs address a critical gap in the market, and as we head towards a new era of connectivity, users are seeking the fastest and most reliable service available. The hybrid connectivity enabled by NTNs can power IoT devices with low latency and high data speeds — with signals that never drop.

NTN use cases

While NTNs have the capability to change the landscape of network connectivity, there are several prominent use cases that are already at the top of many boardroom discussions.

Isolated area connectivity : Hard-to-reach areas where connectivity is lacking can be connected using NTN backhaul.

: Hard-to-reach areas where connectivity is lacking can be connected using NTN backhaul. Farming and agriculture: Often working in rural settings spanning miles of farmland, NTNs can assist farmers with tracking livestock health, resource distribution, and environmental conditions, which in turn will make farming more efficient and sustainable.

Often working in rural settings spanning miles of farmland, NTNs can assist farmers with tracking livestock health, resource distribution, and environmental conditions, which in turn will make farming more efficient and sustainable. Tracking shipments: Shipping containers often move through areas with limited connectivity, specifically while crossing large bodies of water in transit. NTNs enable the seamless tracking of assets as they move through the shipping process to provide real-time updates and location services.

Shipping containers often move through areas with limited connectivity, specifically while crossing large bodies of water in transit. NTNs enable the seamless tracking of assets as they move through the shipping process to provide real-time updates and location services. Disaster response: Fire, police, and other rescue operations can all be significantly enhanced with NTN connectivity. An always-on signal means that even in a disaster situation, personnel have the capability to phone for additional support or resources.

Fire, police, and other rescue operations can all be significantly enhanced with NTN connectivity. An always-on signal means that even in a disaster situation, personnel have the capability to phone for additional support or resources. Oil mining: Many oil fields are in ‘no man’s land,’ with limited access to networks. With NTNs, critical data reporting can be completed onsite without the risk of compromising data accuracy in transit.

Many oil fields are in ‘no man’s land,’ with limited access to networks. With NTNs, critical data reporting can be completed onsite without the risk of compromising data accuracy in transit. SOS communications: SOS technology in vehicles, wearables, and beyond can send signals from anywhere with NTNs, enabling critical lifesaving technology at all times.

These use cases, along with many others not listed, showcase how automation and connectivity can truly be possible in this next frontier of hybrid networks.

Weighing the benefits and challenges

As with all new technologies, there are factors to consider before widespread adoption of NTNs can occur. Comprehensive protocols and regulations should be put in place to define industry standards. This can be achieved by developing an association of NTN incumbents to help regulators define specific guidelines. Enterprises should also bake cybersecurity into these networks from day-one to avoid any potential jammers or attempted hacks. Safeguarding NTN against cyber threats and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery – even in adverse weather conditions or natural disasters – is key to success.

Additionally, telcos must prepare for roadblocks around network integration and interoperability to ensure seamless integration with 5G terrestrial networks. Complex engineering and logistics tasks such as launching satellites and coordinating deployments can take time and resources.

Telcos must also implement a strong interference management strategy to minimize the interference between TNs and NTNs for optimal performance. This ties closely to latency, as signalstraveling through space can introduce a delay that can impact real-time applications and critical communications systems. Telcos must ensure that these delays are calibrated and corrected. Moreover, to provide seamless global coverage, factors such as optimal orbital altitudes, satellite constellation design, coverage patterns, and HO mechanisms must be considered.

What’s further, prioritizing sustainability and planning for the careful elimination of space debris is an important step to ensure that the environment will remain protected with NTNs. This includes optimizing energy consumption and addressing power requirements. That said, because the base stations for these networks are located in space, they are sustainable by design. These stations are required to be small, solar fueled, and low-powered. Beyond sustainability by design, NTNs do not require the connectivity infrastructure needed for terrestrial networks.

But the true benefit of this technology is its potential to disrupt virtually every industry in the business landscape. Once a reliable and robust connection with low-latency and a good data rate is achieved, these networks can reliably power any use cases across sectors. Specifically, when pairing satellite communications with edge computing, users can access connectivity anywhere. Taking this one step further, edge can run on NTN, meaning users can create 5G private networks in any setting.

This level of intelligent networking is the missing component in the telco industry, and it is the next step for organizations looking to reinvigorate innovation in the network.

The telco industry is facing many important decisions. Users are demanding better experiences than ever and have become increasingly concerned with having reliable service both at home and on the go.

While many telcos are pushing to develop the best, most expansive network, few have taken the steps to evaluate how hybrid networks can alter the course of their business. NTNs are the future of seamless connectivity, and telcos must prepare to take this next leap of innovation.