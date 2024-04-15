Proximus, Airbus partner for secure communications over 5G

Proximus and Airbus will launch “Agnet MCx”, a solution for business-critical communications and collaboration

Belgian operator Proximus has announced a strategic partnership with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Under the terms of the partnership, Proximus and Airbus will launch “Agnet MCx”, a solution for business-critical communications and collaboration. This solution will be available in the Belgian market, the partners said. Through this partnership, both Proximus and Airbus aims to improve secure communications for enterprises, particularly in the industrial, transportation and logistics sectors.

Proximus noted that Agnet MCx is a solution that delivers advanced features such as push-to-talk, secure instant messaging, live video sharing and location-based services. It enables users of two-way radios, smartphones, tablets and laptops to communicate individually or in groups. The Belgian telco also highlighted that these tools provide a better assessment of the situation in the field in real time, enabling fast and effective decision-making. Proximus also highlighted that it had successfully tested this new generation solution with various customers in recent months.

This collaboration makes Airbus’ Agnet MCx solution accessible over Proximus’ 4G and 5G networks, including slicing when commercially available, which is the ability to “slice” the public 5G network and reserve guaranteed bandwidth for specific applications. Proximus’ 5G capabilities, such as the setting up of private mobile networks and slicing, high bandwidth and low latency, will greatly enhance the functionality of Agnet MCx, according to the partners.

“This partnership with Airbus underlines our commitment to innovate and provide our customers with cutting-edge communications solutions. By combining our 5G network with Airbus’ Agnet MCx solution, we are opening up new possibilities for business-critical communications in Belgium, offering unparalleled security, reliability and performance,” said Anne-Sophie Lotgering, enterprise market lead at Proximus.

“We are delighted to partner with Proximus NXT, which brings unique expertise in business-critical communications to the Belgian market. This partnership is proof of our shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the security and efficiency challenges of enterprises and organizations,” said Eric Davalo, head of Europe for Airbus Public Safety and Security.