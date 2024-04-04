Kagan: Is TM the solution to wireless data spectrum shortage?

Wireless has been with us for half a century already. In the 1990s, it switched from analog to digital. Then the iPhone and Android started the wireless data rush over the past two decades. That being said, there are always growth opportunities and challenges. One current challenge is we need is a solution to the wireless data spectrum bottleneck. So, is Transpositional Modulation or TM a solution?

Opening up the data spectrum blockage is the challenge. Today, we pump more wireless data than ever before and that keeps growing. At the same time, wireless networks have the same limited spectrum.

Spectrum is the channel that takes us onto and off the wireless networks. So, as we use more wireless data, this remains a real and growing problem.

Over the past couple of decades, as this problem grew, we developed different solutions. Some of these worked but was not the end of the problem. The same challenge and opportunity continue.

AI, IoT, cloud and more mean wireless data spectrum shortage continues

As Artificial Intelligence enters the wireless space, along with IoT, the cloud and more, the challenge only intensifies.

There are ideas and companies who are trying to solve this urgent and growing problem. These ideas may be great, but they need to be seen and heard if they are to make a difference.

That’s why I like to bring some of these ideas up for discussion. Give them the light of day.

Deloitte says they predict the shortage of wireless spectrum capacity will only get worse in many countries in the near-term. Especially in dense urban areas like cities.

They say this will happen despite regulator efforts to improve spectrum availability and efficiency.

Transpositional Modulation or TM is solution to limited spectrum

This is the challenge. One solution is Transpositional Modulation or TM.

TM lets a single carrier wave transmit two or more signals, simultaneously, instead of being limited to one, like with other modulations. Plus, this occurs without destroying the integrity of the individual bit streams.

TM is a solution which is young, but which is being developed in hopes it will solve this larger and growing problem. In fact, not only here in the USA, but the world.

This is one example of the kind of innovation and new thinking which we need to solve this ongoing and growing problem.

TM Technologies offers solution to limited wireless spectrum

TM Technologies has been working with the US military to develop a solution to their wireless spectrum shortage.

The same solution that can help the military, can and should be made available to the general marketplace if it can solve this growing and urgent problem.

You see, there are many different groups that need access to wireless data. One of these groups is the military. However, other groups include the business community, governments, individual consumers and so much more. And the need only grows.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and private wireless as well

Every kind of wireless network needs a solution like this. That means public wireless like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, C-Spire and so many others. That also means private wireless offered by carriers and even those installed inside of companies.

As private wireless grows, TM may also be an important solution to wireless network builders like Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and so many others.

In fact, there are many competitors in this space as well including Intel, Cisco, Celona, HPE, Juniper Networks and so many others.

Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Celona, Cisco, Intel, HPE and more

Today, we face more growth opportunities than ever before with new and existing technology. We also face many challenges which need to be solved.

As we continue to advance in wireless and mix in new technology like Artificial Intelligence, the speed and amount of wireless data being communicated is only increasing.

That means we need to improve network performance on an ongoing basis. That’s why it is important to stay focused on meeting these new challenges as the world continues to advance demanding more than ever before.