KPMG, Google Cloud partner on GenAI acceleration

KPMG will deploy Gemini for Google Cloud for internal use as part of the agreement

U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm KPMG is working with Google Cloud on the responsible acceleration and adoption of generative AI (GenAI) technologies. As part of the partnership, the pair are establishing a joint Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), which will combine Google Cloud’s AI tech with KPMG’s industry knowledge and functional expertise to support enterprise customers.

Specific key areas of research include CFO office transformation, where AI-powered insights can enhance productivity in strategic planning, forecasting and performance management; improving customer support with tools like Gemini models and Vertex AI; and the development of AI security frameworks to help organizations better prepare and protect against security threats and vulnerabilities.

KPMG said it will deploy Gemini for Google Cloud for internal use as part of the agreement. In addition, the CoE will also provide a space for KPMG to upskill its workforce, with a focus on GenAI skills.

“The establishment of the Google Cloud Center of Excellence marks a significant milestone in our journey to leverage AI to drive innovation and transformation,” said Donna Meshaka, KPMG’s global Google Alliance executive sponsor. “By combining KPMG’s Trusted AI framework with Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics, AI and security capabilities, we are confident in our ability to deliver impactful solutions that address our clients’ most pressing challenges.”