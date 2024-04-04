YOU ARE AT:5GVodafone Germany expands 5G SA network in Q1
Vodafone Germany
Image courtesy of Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Germany expands 5G SA network in Q1

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersNetwork Infrastructure

Vodafone said that around half of the population in Germany is now connected to its 5G SA network

German operator Vodafone completed more than 1,200 construction projects within the first quarter of the year, effectively expanding its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, the telco said in a statement.

Vodafone said it has put 155 new mobile phone base stations into operation and installed additional antennas for LTE, 5G and 5G SA at almost 1,100 other locations in order to expand broadband capacities.

The carrier noted that it carried out 170 measures which served to eliminate existing LTE dead spots or to avoid new LTE dead spots.

Regarding the expansion of the telco’s new 5G SA network, the company said that almost 40% of the construction work in the first three months of 2024 served to expand this network across the country. As a result, around half of the population in Germany is now covered by Vodafone’s 5G SA network.  

“The network expansion also flourished due to the weather, especially in March 2024: Vodafone completed its mobile communications construction projects at over 550 locations. On average, three new mobile phone stations were put into operation every working day in March – a total of 67 new locations were switched on and integrated into the Vodafone network,” the company said. As a result of these new additions, Vodafone’s mobile network grew last month to over 25,000 radio stations across Germany, reaching 99.9% of the population.

Vodafone Germany had launched its 5G SA network in 2022 in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm and Oppo. For the 5G expansion, Vodafone is currently relying on frequencies in the 3.6 GHz, 1.8 GHz and 700 MHz bands in large urban areas, residential areas and suburbs and rural areas across Germany.

Vodafone initially launched its 5G network in Germany in 2019, using 3.5 GHz frequencies that it acquired from Telefónica in 2018.

The company had previously completed a field test with Open RAN (O-RAN) technology in Plauen, in the Saxony region.

The Germany carrier had announced that it will carry out comprehensive pilot projects for open 5G radio access networks at several locations in Germany. The first two stations for the operator’s O-RAN technology are located in rural Bavaria. The pilots are scheduled to start in early 2023 and mark the beginning of a broader deployment of O-RAN technology in Vodafone’s European mobile networks.

The pilot projects will use O-RAN hardware and software, which Vodafone has successfully tested in the U.K. Samsung is currently supplying mobile technology and software for these O-RAN trials.

Previous article
5G to drive Singapore mobile service revenue to over $2bn in 2028
Next article
What is the role of CI/CD in cloud-native and edge environments?

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats