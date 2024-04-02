US, UK take on AI safety concerns in new partnership

‘AI is the defining technology of our generation,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

The U.S. and the U.K. issued a joint statement this week detailing efforts partner on the enhancement of safe development and usage of artificial intelligence (AI). The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that involved work and research conducted via newly created institutes focused on AI safety and risk mitigation.

“The partnership will take effect immediately and is intended to allow both organizations to work seamlessly with one another,” read the joint statement. “AI continues to develop rapidly, and both governments recognize the need to act now to ensure a shared approach to AI safety which can keep pace with the technology’s emerging risks.”

The governments added that they are also committed to the development of similar partnerships with other countries.

In the same statement, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo called AI the “defining technology of our generation,” adding that by working together, the U.S. and the U.K. will both be able to “accelerate” the work to identify and address “the full spectrum of risks, whether to our national security or to our broader society.”

“Our partnership makes clear that we aren’t running away from these concerns — we’re running at them. Because of our collaboration, our Institutes will gain a better understanding of AI systems, conduct more robust evaluations, and issue more rigorous guidance,” continued Raimondo. “By working together, we are furthering the long-lasting special relationship between the U.S. and UK and laying the groundwork to ensure that we’re keeping AI safe both now and in the future.”

The countries are already working together to develop global cybersecurity safety guidelines around AI through a partnership established last fall. At the time of announcement, 18 countries endorsed the guidelines.