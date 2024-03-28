Connexin signs LoRaWAN sharing deal with Yorks broadband provider NYnet in UK

UK broadband and digital services provider Connexin and regional UK broadband and connectivity provider NYnet have signed a network sharing and operations agreement to expand LoRaWAN infrastructure across North Yorkshire. The deal will see Connexin use and expand NYnet’s LoRaWAN network in the region, and Connexin also open access to NYnet to use its own LoRaWAN infrastructure across the UK.

The duo said both organisations will be in position to reach more IoT customers, among residents and communities. NYnet, owned by North Yorkshire Council, will use the expanded network – plus Connexin’s “well-established” LoRaWAN infrastructure in other parts of the UK – to cover “all aspects of council operations including social care, parking, public health, and other initiatives such as parking, bins and air quality monitoring in schools”, it said.

The partnership includes a revenue share model agreement whereby each party can openly roam onto the others’ network service at no cost. The first phase of the project is to be completed by the end of April (2024). This will see Connexin add at least 57 additional LoRaWAN gateways to the NYnet network in North Yorkshire. NYnet’s LoRaWAN network currently covers 85 percent of the geographical area of North Yorkshire.

Connexin, with a productive business in smart metering in the UK, wants to use the network to support advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) for Yorkshire Water. Ralph Varcoe, chief growth officer at Connexin, said: “Not only will this ensure more Yorkshire Water customers receive the services they need, but we can also continue to gain coverage for other customers across the region by roaming with NYnet. This true innovative partnership approach will help to further digitise the region.”

Alastair Taylor, chief executive at NYnet, said: “Connexin is rapidly establishing itself as the de facto national LoRaWAN provider and we are pleased to… assist it to increase coverage across our region. We look forward to… offering businesses, citizens, and organisations in North Yorkshire with opportunities to benefit from our far-reaching network offering.”