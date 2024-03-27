Vodafone Germany to axe 2,000 jobs

The proposed cuts represent 13% of the Vodafone workforce in Germany

This week Vodafone Germany revealed plans to cut and relocate approximately 2,000 jobs over the next two years in a $434 million cost-saving effort. The carrier has roughly 15,000 employees in Germany, which means that the proposed cuts represent 13% of its total German workforce.

Vodafone Germany CEO Philipp Rogge — who is scheduled to leave the company at the end of March — told employees that the jobs cuts are only a piece of a larger restructuring plan. The carrier also aims to reduce material and operating costs, and to take a harder look at outdate or duplicated systems.

For instance, Rogge explained that automation will take over some manual functions, but in other areas, new workers will be hired. “Over the next two years, Vodafone therefore wants to become even simpler, faster, leaner and… more powerful,” he continued.

Last year, Vodafone announced massive layoffs, with several hundreds of jobs are on the chopping block, most of which were located at company’s London headquarters.

Rogge’s successor will be the current head of consumer business Marcel de Groot. “We will continue to do our homework,” de Groot in a previous statement. “At the same time, we will go on the attack. And use our Vodafone DNA to recreate what we have always been: a strong, fast, courageous and successful telco player.”