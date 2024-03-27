Siemens to acquire ebm-papst’s industrial drive tech business

Siemens said the acquisition is a ‘strategic addition’ to its Xcelerator portfolio

Siemens announced its intent to acquire ebm-papst’s industrial drive technology (IDT) business, which includes intelligent, integrated, network-connected mechatronic systems, as well as motion control systems used in free-range driverless transport systems.

In a press release, Siemens said that the acquisition will complement its Xcelerator portfolio, an open digital business platform featuring IoT-enabled hardware and software, a partner ecosystem and a marketplace. The platform is helping enterprises tap into advanced technologies and capabilities, such as artificial intelligence and digital twins.

“The acquisition will enable us to tap new business and customer potential in the rapidly growing market for intelligent, battery-powered drive solutions in intralogistics as well as mobile robot solutions,” Cedrik Neike, member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Digital Industries, commented.

For ebm-papst, the agreement is a “strategically significant step,” according to the company’s CEO Klaus Geißdörfer. “What our industrial drive technology (IDT) business had lacked until now was a global sales organization for maximum growth. Siemens is a long-standing customer and a company with strong international market penetration and an extensive customer base. The integration that has now been agreed upon will give our IDT business global market access. It will open up new horizons for innovation and further growth,” said Geißdörfer. He added that ebm-papst will use the IDT business sale proceeds to expand its Air Technology and Heating Technology divisions, strengthen its Europe, Asia and Americas regions and invest in n new focus areas like digitalization and sustainability.

The transaction is to be completed by mid-2025, subject to foreign trade and merger control approvals. The purchase price has not been disclosed.