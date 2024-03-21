Orange Business said these offers have been co-constructed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

French company Orange Business has announced two new “trusted” generative AI (GenAI) offers, emphasizing data sovereignty.

In a release, the company noted that these new solutions will enable Orange Business to cover the entire lifecycle of trusted GenAI solutions, from ideation to maintenance.

Orange Business noted that the solutions are supported by very high bandwidth servers and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and are hosted in Orange data centers in France. These offers have been co-constructed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the French firm said.

The company launched an integrated SaaS solution, which is designed for enterprises of all sizes who want a ready-to-use service that can adapt to a wide array of use cases such as document management, reporting and content generation. The service was developed in partnership with LightOn, a French startup that provides a complete solution with Large Language Models (LLMs) and intuitive business interfaces.

“As a French company and strong advocate of open source, we are delighted to partner with Orange Business for this launch. Our commitment to data sovereignty, combined with our expertise and established solutions, make us the ideal partner to meet the trusted AI needs of businesses,” said Laurent Daudet, CEO of LightOn.

Orange Business also univeiled a GPU as a Service for inference and training. This IaaS offer is for customers who require complete control over a trusted infrastructure that can host all types of GenAI projects. On its Cloud Avenue platform, Orange Business provides dedicated hardware resources (GPUs) allowing businesses to deploy their own LLMs – with a partner of their choice – for flexibility and sufficient computing power. Orange noted that the solution offers a high degree of customization and addresses two primary use cases:

-Training: fine-tuning and specialization powered by servers equipped with ultra-high-performance GPUs. The infrastructure dedicated for this training is designed to train complex models that require significant computing power.

-Inference: for large-scale GenAI projects, this gives customers access to a dedicated infrastructure for the development and deployment of their models for a large number of users.

“We are proud to launch these GenAI offers, which mark an important step forward in our commitment to support customers in their digital transformation. By collaborating with partners like LightOn, we aim to reinforce our commitment to data sovereignty. These solutions underline our company’s vision to provide differentiated and trusted solutions for diverse business needs, while continuing to be a trusted player in the AI industry,” said Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business.