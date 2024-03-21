Nokia revealed 5G users in India consumed 17.4 exabytes per month in 2023

5G users in India are using approximately 3.6 times as much mobile data traffic compared to 4G users since October 2022, according to a recent Nokia report.

Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) revealed 5G users in India consumed 17.4 exabytes per month in 2023, with a CAGR of 26% over the past five years.

Nokia highlighted that the launch of 5G in the Indian market has led to a significant growth in data usage, contributing to 15% of all data traffic in 2023.

The report also noted that 5G traffic has shown substantial growth across all telecom circles in India, with metro circles reaching a 20% share in the overall mobile data traffic. According to the Nokia report, enhanced 5G availability and performance, coupled with the availability of affordable devices, as well as the introduction of new data-intensive apps and services will accelerate future 5G growth in India. The average monthly data traffic per user also surged by 24% year-on-year in 2023, reaching 24.1 gigabytes per user per month, the study stated.

The Nordic vendor also noted that the expansion of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) will also pave the way for new services in both residential and enterprise segments with FWA users expected to consume an estimated 2.5 times more data than average 5G users. Local carriers Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm already offer 5G FWA services in several cities across India.

Tarun Chhabra, head of mobile networks business at Nokia India, said: “The report shows the incredible proliferation of 5G technology across India and the increasing demand for super-fast 5G data speeds. Nokia looks forward to continuing to work together with our operator partners to help them meet customer demand.”

Indian operator Reliance Jio completed its 5G rollout at the end of last year, while Bharti Airtel is expected to fully complete its 5G deployment in March this year.

Meanwhile, carrier Vodafone Idea expects to launch its 5G service within the next six to seven months, according to recent reports.

The government of India recently confirmed that the upcoming spectrum auction is slated to start on May 20.

In the upcoming auction, 5G airwaves in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.5 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands will be put up for sale.

Operators seeking to buy spectrum can apply until April 22. A mock spectrum auction will be carried out on May 13-14, according to the reports.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, the auction will only draw a few bids from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for renewing their frequencies.