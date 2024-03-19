Qualcomm continues GenAI push with Snapdragon 8s Gen chip

The new Qualcomm chip supports a number of GenAI large language models, including Meta’s Llama 2 and Google’s Gemini Nano

Qualcomm continues to focus on generative AI (GenAI) with this week’s debut of Snapdragon 8s Gen, the second addition to the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 family, first announced at the Snapdragon Summit on Maui last November. Described by Qualcomm as “a generative AI processor,” the new chip supports a number of LLMs (large language models), including Meta’s Llama 2 and Google’s Gemini Nano.

When it comes to connectivity, the company stated that the chip houses the world’s first 5G modem with an integrated AI tensor hardware accelerator, leading to improved speeds, coverage, mobility, link robustness and location accuracy.

The chip also supports a high-band simultaneous multi-link, a Wi-Fi 7 feature in which a device alternates between the 5 and 6 GHz high bands, resulting in the highest performance as these high bands offer better capacity, higher peak speeds and lower congestion compared to multi-link operation that includes the lower 2.4 GHz band.

Additionally, Qualcomm highlighted the chip’s expected impact on the gaming experience, referring to it as the “ultimate portable gaming console” thanks to its ability to upscale games as high as 8K without impacting battery life or performance.

“With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies. “We’re elated to introduce the latest addition to our premium Snapdragon 8-series, our most premium mobile offering, bringing a host of exceptional specially selected capabilities to more consumers.”

The Snapdragon 8s Gen will be available in Android smartphones from Chinese manufacturers including Xiaomi and Honor, stated the company.