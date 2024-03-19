Maxis, Huawei expand 5G-Advanced collaboration

Maxis and Huawei had recently showcased what it claims to be the the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia

Malaysian telco Maxis and Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work on a 5G-Advanced acceleration program.

The deal includes a number of areas to drive commercialization and adoption of 5G-Advanced technology in Malaysia, spanning use cases, key technologies, technology evolution and the ecosystem.

Under the terms of the deal, Maxis and Huawei will explore initiatives to promote adoption and facilitate migration to 5G-Advanced, further accelerating the technology’s acceptance. Maxis and Huawei will also showcase the benefits of end-to-end 5G-Advanced versatility and security via trial and testing.

Both companies will utilize network insights to identify opportunities for business solutions and optimization enabled by 5G and 5G-Advanced, focusing on consumers and businesses including small and medium enterprises.

“We look forward to developing impactful solutions that take advantage of existing 5G capabilities, as well as the speed, massive connections and latency improvements afforded by 5.5G to deliver useful solutions and an even better customer experience,” said Goh Seow Eng, CEO of Maxis.

Under the deal, Maxis and Huawei will also study future technology and spectrum evolution and provide recommendations in line with business cases and ecosystem readiness.

Last month, Maxis and Huawei said they had successfully showcased what they claim was the the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The Asian operator said the 5G-Advanced trial included a live speed test to demo 5G-Advanced’s capabilities to achieve ultra-fast peak speeds of up to 8 Gbps.

5G-Advanced, also known as ‘5.5G’, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices and latency compared to current 5G networks, Maxis said.

The demonstration booths featured interactive applications of the technology, including low latency live streaming of various Kuala Lumpur city center views, live 3D content and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Maxis also highlighted that ‘5.5G’’s advanced capabilities can support digitalization, automation, and the internet of things (IoT) across many sectors. These capabilities will facilitate the digital upgrade of core industries such as high-end manufacturing, automotive and smart transportation, as well as enable state-of-the-art visual communication through 3D and extended reality (XR). In addition, 5G-Advanced will support the development of affordable IoT solutions, the carrier added.