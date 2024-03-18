Network modernization is changing what’s technologically possible for companies around the world. Through the increased speed, agility and reliability of private LTE/5G wireless networks, industries from manufacturing to mining are transforming their operations and driving innovation at a rapid pace.

This growing reliance on digital connectivity is a hallmark of Industry 4.0 — the Fourth Industrial Revolution that’s underway as data analytics, automation and AI fuel the global economy. Companies recognize the opportunities ahead: Private network spend is expected to increase from $1 billion in 2022 to $9 billion by 2028, according to Analysys Mason research.

But this networking evolution is also exposing businesses to a minefield of threats.

Ransomware attacks against industrial companies are on the rise, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting operational technology — the systems that control what’s happening on the plant floor. And a single software or equipment hack can now spread across an organization, taking critical infrastructure offline. As hackers learn that disruptions to mission-critical production can be powerful leverage, they are hitting manufacturers hard.

To avoid downtime and costly attacks — and fully realize the benefits of this new age of networking — business leaders must prioritize the connection between their manufacturing floors and the technology backbones of their enterprises. For companies looking to the future, 2024 should be the year of IT and OT convergence.

By integrating operational technology (OT) with IT — from resources to tools, teams and processes — companies can gain greater control over their infrastructure as they strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and achieve cost savings.

But leaders must also navigate significant challenges as they work toward convergence — including cyber threats, legacy tech-debt, changing regulations and resource prioritization. These are hurdles worth overcoming if enterprises want to unlock private 5G’s full potential and strengthen the security of their infrastructure.

Evolving a traditional approach

Today’s industrial plants and corporate campuses have unique technology needs. These sprawling environments — which can cover thousands of acres and require connectivity between thousands of devices — need more than Wi-Fi technologies to keep workers safe and critical applications running smoothly.

Private LTE/5G networks — which offer lower latency, higher bandwidth and proven reliability — have met these needs and more, as companies increasingly look to maximize the value of AI technologies and edge computing.

In these networking environments, OT has typically powered what’s happening on the ground, while IT networks connect the business. But this division is blurring. Once dedicated and sometimes even isolated “air-gapped” systems, many OT networks are now highly connected environments with growing computational and networking demands.

This transformation is a result of the explosion of virtualization, data-driven applications, advanced robotics and AI-powered systems in OT environments — technologies that make manufacturing production better, faster and safer. These technologies also require significantly more edge computing power – a demand that’s easily met in traditional IT servers.

These shifts present a chance for companies to accelerate modernization efforts through IT and OT integration. However, companies must also prepare to face multiplying risks.

Adapting to a double-edged sword

Through linking OT networks to the cloud, companies can enable automatic data processing, identify bottlenecks, optimize resource allocation, and even fix equipment remotely by using real-time data and augmented reality tools. They can also predict future obstacles: By harnessing cloud edge computing, companies can spot flaws in production before products are assembled. For companies operating multiple plants across the world, IT/OT linkage creates the opportunity to share learnings across the entire industrial complex, accelerating improvements from one facility to the rest.

These capabilities save valuable time and resources. But this broader network connectivity also exposes critical infrastructure to threats at a time when attacks are forcing companies to take industrial systems offline — leading to high-priced financial and reputational damage.

Ransomware attacks against industrial organizations increased 50% in the last year, according to a recent report from Dragos. These financially-motivated attacks can disrupt or completely shut down a network through encryption. Manufacturers are frequently targeted, but these attacks are also spreading to hospitals and schools, putting sensitive data on the line.

Automation can also prove to be a double-edged sword, as hackers use automated tools to search the internet for exposed networks so they can steal CPU resources for anything from crypto mining to launching new attacks. This resource drain can severely harm the performance of industrial networks.

Companies must prioritize a zero trust approach that minimizes and validates all network access, especially as they prepare to comply with new regulations that may require implementing risk management practices, strengthening supply chain security and disclosing cybersecurity events.

Network managers should also proactively ready themselves to avoid disruptions in the case of a breach. Traditional tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems can help manage risk. However, specialist network anomaly detection tools and prevention systems designed for OT environments can provide additional support, as they rely on AI and machine learning to automatically alert or block any abnormal traffic for a given OT protocol.

Looking ahead, OT assets will increasingly need to be protected by IT-style security platforms that provide enterprise-wide antivirus, antimalware, compliance and auditability solutions. Convergence — and today’s intensifying attacks — demands this more holistic approach, and the result of adopting these techniques will ultimately strengthen a company’s security posture.

Combining resources to maximize value

With a strong security posture in place, businesses can begin to capitalize on network convergence.

As IT and OT networks connect to the same platforms, companies can consolidate and share resources across IT and OT environments. In one example, a standardized approach to purchasing and procurement efforts can make it easier to obtain spare parts and simplify ongoing technology management.

Convergence benefits also extend to skills challenges: A streamlined environment that consolidates technical skillsets can help companies bridge talent gaps at a time when many companies are navigating skills shortages in mission-critical areas including cybersecurity. About four million security professionals are still needed to close the cybersecurity skills gap, according to ISC2.

As companies face economic headwinds, bridging IT with OT can additionally boost the bottom line. Shared systems result in environments that can be implemented, managed and maintained more efficiently — leading to overall cost reductions.

However companies choose to proceed with their network modernizations, they should prioritize the bigger picture. Securely bridging IT and OT can lay the foundation for tapping into emerging technologies such as generative AI to drive innovation at a time when enhanced connectivity provides a competitive edge.

By combining expertise in networking, security and new technologies, trusted partners can help companies accomplish their networking goals and lead them to Industry 4.0 success. Converging IT and OT will be essential to turning any networking vision into value — and proof that the whole can indeed be greater than the sum of its parts.