Test and Measurement: Mavenir to use PAWR testbed to test O-RAN mmWave 5G SA

Mavenir will be using the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR)’s wireless testbed in Salt Lake City to test a first-of-its-kind Open RAN 5G Standalone deployment that uses millimeter wave spectrum.

The Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Research, or POWDER, testbed was established through funding from the National Science Foundation, with the Department of Defense also funding PAWR research. Last summer, the POWDER testbed also was officially designated as an O-Ran Alliance Open Testing and Integration Center, or OTIC. It has special spectrum access within its geographic footprint, granted by the Federal Communications Commission.

Mavenir’s test deployment consists of a 5G core plus its open radio unit (O-RU), distributed unit (O-DU), centralized unit (O-CU) and 5G core. PAWR noted in a release that most of the Open RAN system’s footprint is located on the University of Utah campus, although user devices can be distributed up to five kilometers away. Initial testing of a “first call” has already been completed, and PAWR said that extensive testing and evaluation with a variety of user devices will soon begin. POWDER will be using its Test Orchestration and Test Automation (TOTA) framework to provide end-to-end testing.

Kobus Van der Merwe, professor in the Kahlert School of Computing at the University of Utah and director of the POWDER platform, said that the work with Mavenir will allow TOTA to be exercised in a new configuration. BG Kumar, president of Mavenir’s Access Networks, Platforms and MDE called the testing a “significant milestone for Mavenir and the industry.”

Kumar added: “We are proving that 5G mmW can deliver ultra-fast and reliable connectivity for various use cases such as enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, and smart cities. We are excited to showcase our end-to-end 5G mmW solution, which leverages our cloud-native software architecture and open interfaces, to enable operators to deploy and scale 5G networks with agility and efficiency.”

More information on POWDER is available here.

In other test news:

-Global test conglomerate InTEST said this week that it is acquiring Alfamation, which focuses on test solutions for automotive, telematrics, biometric monitoring, wafer-level optical components and mobile communications. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, inTest agreed to pay nearly $22 million for Alfamation through a stock purchase, plus approximately $600,000 more at closing depending on reaching certain asset targets.

Alfamation will become a part of inTest’s Electronic Test division. InTest President and CEO Nick Grant said that the company will “enhance our innovative test and process technology solutions and further strengthen our position in key target markets,” particularly automotive and consumer electronics as well as providing an expanded geographic footprint in Europe.

-Semiconductor testing company MPI in Taiwan has become a solutions partner for Keysight Technologies.

-Digital services company Movate and Loyola College in India are teaming up to open a new lab focused on artificial intelligence, IoT and workforce training. The two organization signed a memorandum of understanding to set up the advanced robotics lab, which will be equipped with space for real-time testing, plus robotics kits, a drone kit and computing access, among other resources.

–Rohde & Schwarz will host another round of its virtual Oscilloscope Days program on April 17-18, featuring a lineup of clients and in-house experts to address current challenges in measurement and engineering, from measurements on measurements on power electronics and power supplies to EMC, spectrum analysis and ensuring coexistence between multiple data ports in smart devices. Agenda information is here.

-ICYMI: What does the testing landscape look like for 5G in the lab and field? Here are a few recent tests of 5G-Advanced-related tech that operators and vendors have been touting. For additional insights on this topic, check out this week’s editorial webinar, available on-demand featuring the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Spirent Communications and Viavi Solutions.