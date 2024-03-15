MTN, Omnispace to deploy satellite IoT, 5G NTN services

Omnispace will develop a next-generation standards-based mobile and IoT network designed to serve the markets where MTN operates

Omnispace announced a collaboration with African telco MTN with the aim of exploring the use of S-band for satellite services to expand the latter’s portfolio of wireless services.

Under the agreement, both companies will explore the integration of MTN’s terrestrial mobile networks with the Omnispace non-terrestrial (NTN) network, leveraging 3GPP standards, to serve consumer mobile and enterprise IoT services. Furthermore, the pair will also explore how they may collaborate on the development and growth of an ecosystem of devices and software.

“This collaborative effort would offer access to secure, cost-effective, ubiquitous 5G mobile connectivity by seamlessly integrating our respective satellite and terrestrial networks,” said Ram Viswanathan, CEO of Omnispace. “Omnispace is pleased to work together with MTN to deliver this first-of-its-kind, 3GPP standards-based solution to add non-terrestrial network connectivity to a large ecosystem of compatible devices, products and applications.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Omnispace will develop a next-generation standards-based mobile and IoT network designed to serve the markets where MTN operates. In the interim, the companies will partner to test existing technology, prove capabilities and use cases using Omnispace’s on-orbit satellites.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to methodically extend the reach of our services, understanding the profound role connectivity plays in shaping societies and supporting growth. Our partnership with Omnispace is a strategic step towards ensuring consistent, reliable access to our network, contributing to the foundational infrastructure that supports a digitally inclusive future, enabling the benefits of a modern connected life for all,” said Mazen Mroué, MTN Group chief technology and information officer.

Headquartered in South Africa, MTN has nearly 290 million subscribers in several markets across Africa and the Middle East.

Last month, MTN signed an agreement with Swedish vendor Ericsson to modernize the core network of MTN’s affiliates in South Africa and Nigeria over a five year-period.

Building on existing partnerships for cloud-native core network deployment with Ericsson in both countries, the modernization project will ensure the readiness of MTN Nigeria’s and MTN South Africa’s network infrastructures to enable 5G Standalone in the future.